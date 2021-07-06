checkAd

Captor Capital’s California Retail Cannabis Dispensaries to Carry Grapefruit’s Patented Hourglass THC/CBD Delivery Cream

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere California-based cannabis and hemp company, is pleased to announce that Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR.CN; Frankfurt NMVA; Stuttgart NMVA) (“Captor”), which owns eight retail cannabis dispensaries from Santa Barbara County to Santa Cruz County, California, will all feature GPFT’s Hourglass Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Topical Relief Cream commencing this week.  

Captor Capital Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, manufactures and distributes recreational and medical marijuana-based products to consumers at its One Plant retail cannabis dispensaries located in Salinas, Antioch, Atwater, El Sobrante, Lompoc, Goleta, and soon, Palm Springs, California, and at its Chai Cannabis Co. locations in Santa Cruz and Castroville, California.

Captor’s agreement to carry Grapefruit’s Hourglass delivery cream system in its retail outlets is a strong endorsement that the Hourglass system is a truly disruptive delivery technology that is in the process of fundamentally changing the way humans can safely ingest THC and other cannabinoids to obtain their unique holistic benefits. A simple application of Grapefruit’s Hourglass cream is all that is needed for Grapefruit’s users to obtain the full-body entourage effects and related relief of THC and a wide array of other beneficial cannabinoids. Furthermore, and most importantly, Grapefruit is the exclusive licensee of the Z-Pod Xerogel Silica Gel, which powers the Hourglass delivery cream system for cannabis products in North America. Only Grapefruit possesses the know-how to manufacture the Hourglass time–release delivery cream from the Xerogel Gel, and only Grapefruit-approved retailers, such as Captor, can sell the Hourglass time-release delivery cream in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Hourglass is the future of healthy cannabis delivery systems.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit’s CEO and co-founder, commented, “Over the last 15 months, Grapefruit has been hampered from effectively distributing our Hourglass topical relief cream to new retail cannabis outlets due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now that the lockdown is over, GPFT is able to effectively distribute Hourglass products throughout California. Grapefruit is confident that as we educate licensed cannabis retailers about the many benefits of the Hourglass time-release delivery system, we will be able to distribute cannabis products based on the Hourglass delivery system to the many hundreds of retail cannabis stores throughout California over the coming quarters. We believe the Captor deal is only the start of a trend that will allow Grapefruit to quickly grow Hourglass brand awareness and Grapefruit revenues. We know the patented Hourglass time-release topical delivery system not only works effectively but is the most effective in the world. We are excited to accelerate the rate at which we deliver the Hourglass technology to our customers that have demonstrated a pressing need for it!”

