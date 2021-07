Sartorius AG (Update) Health Care MCap EUR 30.8bn BUY (from Hold), PT EUR 510.00 (+13% potential)

Research update Sartorius raises its bar yet again. After preliminary key financial figures for the first half of 2021, the forecast for the full year has been raised. Both segments and all regions contribute to the consistently positive development. Even though the company points to some uncertainty due to the pandemic, we see this differently. The pandemic in particular is driving Sartorius' business massively - and there is no end in sight. We have now incorporated the targeted sales growth of ca 45% yoy, and an underlying EBITDA margin of ca. 34% in 2021E. However, we believe there is more to come, which is why we upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY, based on an increased DCF-derived price target of EUR 510.00 (old: EUR 445.00)