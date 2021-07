S&T AG (Update)

Technology

MCap EUR 1.3bn

BUY, PT EUR 31.00 (+50% potential)

Research update

S&T announced that Q2 2021 experienced yet another strong order momentum, with new orders set to outpace overall revenue growth in Q2. Given that this growth comes from a diverse set of industries and geographies, we view S&T’s business model as rather robust, with weaknesses in one industry being compensated by another. Backed by this strong performance, the company reiterated its FY 2021 guidance of EUR 1.4bn in sales (c. 15% yoy growth) and an EBITDA of minimum EUR 140m. With increased visibility, we reiterate our BUY recommendation, PT unchanged at EUR 31.00, offering an upside of c. 50%

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de