Pierre et Vacances Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Regulatory News:
Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of shares
Number of theoretical
voting rights
Number of actual
voting rights
(exercisable at General
Meetings) (**)
30 June 2021
9,893,463 (*)
14,869,221
14,769,419
(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.
(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005332/en/Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare