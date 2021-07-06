checkAd

Pierre et Vacances Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 12:20  |  12   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC):

Date

Number of shares

Number of theoretical
voting rights

Number of actual
voting rights
 (exercisable at General
Meetings) (**)

30 June 2021

9,893,463 (*)

14,869,221

14,769,419

(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.

(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.

PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de € 98 934 630
Siège social : L’Artois – 11 rue de Cambrai – 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris

Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre et Vacances Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights Regulatory News: Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC): Date Number of shares Number of theoretical voting rights Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at General Meetings) (**) 30 June 2021 9,893,463 (*) 14,869,221 14,769,419 (*) The share capital …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
TotalEnergies: Energy Transition in Shipping: First BioLNG Production Project at a French Port
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21
10.06.21
07.06.21
Pierre et Vacances: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten