Northern Superior Intersects 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.60m at Lac Surprise, Extending Strike of Falcon Gold Zone Another 200m to 650m

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms …

All six holes reported intersected mineralized intervals at the Falcon Gold Zone ( see Table 1 for detailed assays and Figure 1 for hole locations). Highlight intersections include:

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the latest step-out drilling results from the Falcon Gold Zone at the Company's large (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned Lac Surprise Gold property. As with the first 8 holes of the Phase 2 program ( see Northern Superior Press Release, May 27 th , 2021), the next 6 holes reported here all intersected the Falcon Zone, including the best gram meter intersection drilled to date in the Falcon Zone in hole LCS21-032 which intersected 2.02g/t AuEq over 42.6m. Hole 32 was drilled 650m west of the property boundary extending the current strike of the Falcon Zone to 650m from 450m reported on May 27 th , 2021. The Company has now intersected the Falcon Zone in all of the first fourteen holes of the 26-hole, Phase II Stage 1 Program targeting the Falcon Zone.

LCS21-032: 42.60m at 2.02g/t AuEq* (1.99g/t Au and 1.98g/t Ag).

LCS19-010ext: 15.00m at 1.23g/t AuEq (1.21g/t Au and 1.07g/t Ag).

LCS21-035: 16.00m at 1.16g/t AuEq (1.14g/t Au and 1.07g/t Ag).

LCS21-034: 35.00m at 0.80g/t AuEq (0.78g/t Au and 2.07g/t Ag).

Including 5.00m at 2.10g/t AuEq (1.92g/t Au and 6.90/t Ag).

LSC21-033: 50.50m at 0.64g/t AuEq (0.63g/t Au and 0.98g/t Ag).

Including 6.00m at 1.85 g/t AuEq (1.83g/t Au and 1.37g/t Ag).

Importantly, the results from these six holes extends the strike length of the Falcon Zone by another 200m, to a total of 650.0m west of the northeastern boundary with the neighboring Vanstar / IAMGold's 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit** and remains open to west. In addition, we are seeing excellent vertical continuity across the entire 650m strike length defined to date, with sections such as holes LCS19-010ext, LCS21-34 and LCS21-035 showing 170.0m of vertical continuity (middle of LCS19-01ext. to surface is 250.0m) and previously released section compromising holes LCS19-005, LCS21-025 and LCS21-024 which showcased 229.0m of vertical continuity. The Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at depth (see Figures 2 and 3 for cross sections).

The mineralized material that the Falcon Gold Zone is hosted in consists of coarse clastic materials (mainly greywacke) with moderate to strong Pyrite content varying between 2% to 6% mostly in thin dissemination, fractures, veinlets controlled and often in stringers) spatially related to moderate to strong silicification and sericitization. Presence of quartz-molybdenite-pyrite veins may be an indicator of high-grade gold zones. The host rock and mineralization style are similar to the Nelligan Gold Deposit. As such, the Falcon Gold Zone is thought to represent its western extension. The Falcon Gold Zone remains open along strike to the West and to depth.

The latest drilling results also correspond well with the recent discovery holes from late 2020 (see Northern Superior press release, December 22nd, 2020):

LCS19-005(ext): 44.90m at1.55g/t AuEq (1.54 g/t Au, 1.27 g/t Ag).

Including15m at 3.82g/t AuEq (3.79 g/t Au, 2.19 g/t Ag).

LCS20-13: 35.50m at 1.07 g/t AuEq (1.02 g/t gold, 3.92 g/t Ag).

Including 2.6m at 8.22 g/t AuEq (7.70 g/t gold, 38.96 g/t Ag).

And from earlier this year (see Northern Superior press release, May 27, 2021):

LCS21-029: 40.0m at 1.391 g/t AuEq (1.36g/t Au and 2.45g/t Ag).

LCS21-024: 42.60m at 1.04 g/t AuEq (1.03g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag).

LSC21-030: 14.70m at 1.53g/t AuEq (1.59g/t Au and 0.66g/t Ag.

Within a wider interval of 0.91g/t AuEq over 53.45m).

LCS21-028: 14.50m at 1.44 g/t AuEq (1.10g/t Au and 3.66g/t Ag).

Within a wider interval of 0.71g/t AuEq over 47.00m).

LCS21-027: 19.20m at 1.03 g/t AuEq (1.01g/t Au and 1.80/t Ag).

These latest results coupled with those reported earlier continue to bolster our knowledge and confidence in our geological interpretation of the Falcon Zone and the Lac Surprise Property.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "The Falcon Zone continues to prove to be a robust and predictable zone of gold mineralization, with all 14 of the holes reported to date of the 26-hole Stage II Phase 1 drill program intersecting this zone, a 100% hit rate. These latest 6 holes extend the Falcon Zone from 450m to 650m strike length and continues to prove that this zone maintains excellent continuity vertically and along strike. Hole 32 which intersected 2.02 g/t Au Eq over 42.6m was drilled 650m west of the property boundary with the Nelligan JV, had our strongest gram meter intersection to date and the Falcon Zone remains open along strike to the west and at depth, leaving us highly encouraged by the potential of this Gold Zone. With the tremendous Falcon Zone hit rate and knowledge acquired to date, we are in a strong position to leverage this to other targets at Lac Surprise. Phase II, Stage 2, which began yesterday will test Target 3 (1 collar, 3 holes, 1,200m) and the Fox showing (4 collars, 4 holes, 1,000m) (see Northern Superior press release, April 19th, 2021)."

Core Drilling at Target 3 Initiated

Core drilling at Target 3 has been initiated with the completion of the core drill program at Target 1 (26 holes, 7010.7m). This target has many of the geophysical attributes associated with Target 1 and the Nelligan gold deposit: a large, deeply rooted intrusion; associated with 60° faults; and

associated large areas of magnetic lows suggesting areas of silicification and alteration leading to magnetic destruction. There are three such large areas identified to the southeast (~4.0 x 1.0kms), northeast (~2.0 x 2.0kms) and northwest (~1.0km x 1.0km) of the proposed intrusion. Three core drill holes (~1200m) are planned to test the largest of these magnetic lows (see Northern Superior press release April 19th, 2021).

The Fox gold showing will be drilled following the completion of drilling at Target 3. The core of the Target is relatively large (400m x 200m) as defined by its high magnetic geophysical signature suggesting an association with an iron-rich environment. Gold-bearing material associated with this showing was collected from two channel samples (up to 6.76 g/t Au over 1.0m: Fox North showing; up to 2.95 g/t Au over 1.0m: Fox Showing) and grab samples from SOQUEM trenches (up to 900 ppb Au; ref. GM49908). Four holes (~1,000m) are planned to test this target (see Northern Superior press release April 19th, 2021).

Northern Superior anticipates that the results from the recently completed drone survey, which included the "Confluence Area", will produce several additional high-quality drill targets (see Northern Superior press release, April 19th, 2021). As such, and recognizing that current ground conditions are far too wet to effectively drill targets defined during warmer months, Northern Superior will defer drilling this target until winter, 2022. The Confluence Area is regarded as highly prospective due to: the presence of a prominent gold grain dispersal train (maximum 49 gold grains, 10 kilogram ("kg") till sample); a 10kg stream sediment sample just west and at the intersection of two faults yielded 107 gold grains; and a gold showing with a grab sample that assayed 1.35 g/t Au.

*Gold equivalent grades calculated based on a 75 Au:Ag factor ratio.

**Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release. Michael Leblanc, who is also a Qualified Person ("QP") will be overseeing the core drill program.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior Resources. The other two properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992

Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701

e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1: Phase II Stage I core drill plan and location of reported assay results, Target Area 1. Observations and assay

results reported in this press release extend the Falcon Gold Zone from 450m to 650m west of the Lac

Surprise- Vanstar/ IAMGold Nelligan gold property boundary.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone at 519350 Easting, illustrating 170m of vertical continuity,

open to surface (another 80m) and depth. Holes LCS19_010ext., LCS21_035, 034.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 3. Cross section through the Falcon Gold Zone at 519700 Easting (350.0m west of Figure 2), Lac Surprise

property, illustrating 229.0 m of vertical continuity. The Falcon Zone remains open towards surface and at

depth. Holes LCS19_005, LCS21_025, 024.

Table 1: Assay Tables

LCS21-031

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) LengtxAu (g/t) 295.50 297.00 1.50 0.21 0.26 0.00 1.50 0.22 0.32 297.00 298.00 1.00 0.75 0.73 0.01 1.00 0.76 0.76 298.00 299.00 1.00 4.07 3.59 0.05 1.00 4.12 4.12 299.00 300.00 1.00 1.21 1.62 0.02 1.00 1.23 1.23 300.00 301.50 1.50 0.31 0.35 0.00 1.50 0.31 0.47 301.50 303.00 1.50 2.82 1.20 0.02 1.50 2.84 4.25 303.00 304.00 1.00 0.14 0.44 0.01 1.00 0.14 0.14 1.32 1.07 8.50 1.33 11.30

LCS21-032

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 107.40 108.50 1.10 0.44 0.54 0.01 1.10 0.44 0.49 108.50 110.00 1.50 0.81 0.71 0.01 1.50 0.82 1.23 110.00 111.50 1.50 0.33 0.41 0.01 1.50 0.34 0.51 111.50 113.00 1.50 0.13 0.29 0.00 1.50 0.13 0.20 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.11 0.36 0.00 1.00 0.11 0.11 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.07 0.29 0.00 1.00 0.07 0.07 115.00 116.00 1.00 0.10 0.36 0.00 1.00 0.10 0.10 116.00 117.00 1.00 0.04 0.31 0.00 1.00 0.05 0.05 117.00 118.00 1.00 2.13 2.52 0.03 1.00 2.16 2.16 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.11 0.23 0.00 1.00 0.11 0.11 119.00 120.00 1.00 0.05 0.25 0.00 1.00 0.06 0.06 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.11 0.42 0.01 1.00 0.12 0.12 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.24 0.50 0.01 1.00 0.25 0.25 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.26 0.83 0.01 1.00 0.27 0.27 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.30 0.77 0.01 1.00 0.31 0.31 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.37 0.53 0.01 1.00 0.38 0.38 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.31 0.57 0.01 1.00 0.32 0.32 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.58 0.56 0.01 1.00 0.59 0.59 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.28 0.67 0.01 1.00 0.29 0.29 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.39 0.63 0.01 1.00 0.40 0.40 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.47 0.98 0.01 1.00 0.48 0.48 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.16 0.53 0.01 1.00 0.16 0.16 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.29 0.48 0.01 1.00 0.30 0.30 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.52 0.99 0.01 1.00 0.54 0.54 133.00 134.00 1.00 4.01 1.02 0.01 1.00 4.02 4.02 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.40 0.86 0.01 1.00 0.41 0.41 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.39 1.38 0.02 1.00 0.41 0.41 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.20 0.62 0.01 1.00 0.21 0.21 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.11 0.54 0.01 1.00 0.12 0.12 138.00 139.00 1.00 1.73 1.93 0.03 1.00 1.76 1.76 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.34 0.84 0.01 1.00 0.35 0.35 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.20 0.45 0.01 1.00 0.21 0.21 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.16 0.49 0.01 1.00 0.17 0.17 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.11 0.44 0.01 1.00 0.12 0.12 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.19 0.47 0.01 1.00 0.20 0.20 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.71 1.54 0.02 1.00 0.73 0.73 145.00 146.10 1.10 1.82 4.00 0.05 1.10 1.87 2.06 146.10 147.00 0.90 65.70 43.10 0.57 0.90 66.27 59.65 147.00 148.00 1.00 5.25 13.35 0.18 1.00 5.43 5.43 148.00 149.00 1.00 0.29 1.18 0.02 1.00 0.30 0.30 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.27 0.37 0.00 1.00 0.27 0.27 1.99 1.98 42.60 2.02 85.87

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 133.00 134.00 1.00 4.01 1.02 0.01 1.00 4.02 4.02 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.40 0.86 0.01 1.00 0.41 0.41 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.39 1.38 0.02 1.00 0.41 0.41 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.20 0.62 0.01 1.00 0.21 0.21 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.11 0.54 0.01 1.00 0.12 0.12 138.00 139.00 1.00 1.73 1.93 0.03 1.00 1.76 1.76 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.34 0.84 0.01 1.00 0.35 0.35 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.20 0.45 0.01 1.00 0.21 0.21 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.16 0.49 0.01 1.00 0.17 0.17 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.11 0.44 0.01 1.00 0.12 0.12 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.19 0.47 0.01 1.00 0.20 0.20 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.71 1.54 0.02 1.00 0.73 0.73 145.00 146.10 1.10 1.82 4.00 0.05 1.10 1.87 2.06 146.10 147.00 0.90 65.70 43.10 0.57 0.90 66.27 59.65 147.00 148.00 1.00 5.25 13.35 0.18 1.00 5.43 5.43 5.00 4.48 15.00 5.05 75.82

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 145.00 146.10 1.10 1.82 4.00 0.05 1.10 1.87 2.06 146.10 147.00 0.90 65.70 43.10 0.57 0.90 66.27 59.65 147.00 148.00 1.00 5.25 13.35 0.18 1.00 5.43 5.43 22.13 18.85 3.00 22.38 67.13

LCS21-033

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 193.50 195.00 1.50 0.36 0.34 0.00 1.50 0.36 0.54 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.97 1.30 0.02 1.00 0.99 0.99 196.00 196.80 0.80 4.01 4.13 0.06 0.80 4.07 3.25 196.80 198.00 1.20 1.09 1.04 0.01 1.20 1.10 1.32 198.00 199.00 1.00 2.53 1.45 0.02 1.00 2.55 2.55 199.00 200.50 1.50 1.11 1.01 0.01 1.50 1.12 1.69 200.50 202.00 1.50 1.51 0.47 0.01 1.50 1.52 2.27 202.00 203.00 1.00 0.28 0.71 0.01 1.00 0.29 0.29 203.00 204.50 1.50 0.14 0.51 0.01 1.50 0.14 0.22 204.50 206.00 1.50 0.37 0.83 0.01 1.50 0.38 0.57 206.00 207.50 1.50 0.21 0.44 0.01 1.50 0.21 0.32 207.50 209.00 1.50 0.12 0.38 0.01 1.50 0.12 0.18 209.00 210.50 1.50 0.11 0.36 0.00 1.50 0.11 0.17 210.50 211.20 0.70 0.50 0.55 0.01 0.70 0.50 0.35 211.20 211.70 0.50 0.16 0.83 0.01 0.50 0.18 0.09 211.70 213.00 1.30 0.14 0.50 0.01 1.30 0.15 0.19 213.00 214.50 1.50 0.09 0.43 0.01 1.50 0.09 0.14 214.50 216.00 1.50 0.73 0.59 0.01 1.50 0.74 1.11 216.00 217.50 1.50 1.28 2.44 0.03 1.50 1.31 1.96 217.50 218.50 1.00 0.47 0.45 0.01 1.00 0.47 0.47 218.50 220.00 1.50 0.08 0.41 0.01 1.50 0.08 0.12 220.00 221.50 1.50 0.04 0.31 0.00 1.50 0.04 0.06 221.50 223.00 1.50 0.09 0.23 0.00 1.50 0.09 0.14 223.00 224.50 1.50 0.08 0.42 0.01 1.50 0.08 0.12 224.50 226.00 1.50 1.79 0.81 0.01 1.50 1.80 2.70 226.00 227.00 1.00 1.53 0.81 0.01 1.00 1.54 1.54 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.36 0.56 0.01 1.00 0.36 0.36 228.00 229.50 1.50 0.29 0.32 0.00 1.50 0.29 0.44 229.50 231.00 1.50 0.07 0.15 0.00 1.50 0.07 0.11 231.00 232.50 1.50 0.26 0.16 0.00 1.50 0.27 0.40 232.50 234.00 1.50 0.19 0.23 0.00 1.50 0.19 0.29 234.00 235.00 1.00 0.21 10.05 0.13 1.00 0.34 0.34 235.00 236.00 1.00 0.48 0.39 0.01 1.00 0.49 0.49 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.27 1.06 0.01 1.00 0.29 0.29 237.00 238.00 1.00 1.11 1.34 0.02 1.00 1.12 1.12 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.79 1.14 0.02 1.00 0.80 0.80 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.59 1.22 0.02 1.00 0.60 0.60 240.00 241.00 1.00 2.11 1.70 0.02 1.00 2.13 2.13 241.00 242.00 1.00 0.93 2.63 0.04 1.00 0.96 0.96 242.00 243.00 1.00 0.46 1.54 0.02 1.00 0.48 0.48 243.00 244.00 1.00 0.35 0.86 0.01 1.00 0.36 0.36 0.63 0.98 50.50 0.64 32.54

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Lengt x Au (g/t) 196.00 196.80 0.80 4.01 4.13 0.06 0.80 4.07 3.25 196.80 198.00 1.20 1.09 1.04 0.01 1.20 1.10 1.32 198.00 199.00 1.00 2.53 1.45 0.02 1.00 2.55 2.55 199.00 200.50 1.50 1.11 1.01 0.01 1.50 1.12 1.69 200.50 202.00 1.50 1.51 0.47 0.01 1.50 1.52 2.27 1.83 1.37 0.02 6.00 1.85 11.09

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 224.50 226.00 1.50 1.79 0.81 0.01 1.50 1.80 2.70 226.00 227.00 1.00 1.53 0.81 0.01 1.00 1.54 1.54 1.67 0.81 2.50 1.70 4.24

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 237.00 238.00 1.00 1.11 1.34 0.02 1.00 1.12 1.12 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.79 1.14 0.02 1.00 0.80 0.80 239.00 240.00 1.00 0.59 1.22 0.02 1.00 0.60 0.60 240.00 241.00 1.00 2.11 1.70 0.02 1.00 2.13 2.13 1.15 1.35 4.00 1.17 4.66

LCS21-034

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 117.50 119.00 1.50 0.14 0.71 0.01 1.50 0.15 0.22 119.00 119.90 0.90 1.73 6.12 0.08 0.90 1.81 1.63 119.90 120.10 1.20 3.59 9.34 0.12 1.20 3.71 4.46 120.10 122.00 0.90 0.43 1.56 0.02 0.90 0.45 0.40 122.00 123.00 1.00 0.04 0.34 0.00 1.00 0.05 0.05 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.07 0.30 0.00 1.00 0.07 0.07 124.00 125.00 1.00 0.09 0.41 0.01 1.00 0.10 0.10 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.14 0.70 0.01 1.00 0.15 0.15 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.19 0.46 0.01 1.00 0.20 0.20 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.21 0.64 0.01 1.00 0.22 0.22 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.48 1.35 0.02 1.00 0.50 0.50 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.09 0.43 0.01 1.00 0.10 0.10 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.18 0.94 0.01 1.00 0.19 0.19 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.13 0.55 0.01 1.00 0.14 0.14 132.00 133.00 1.00 0.22 0.56 0.01 1.00 0.23 0.23 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.31 0.45 0.01 1.00 0.32 0.32 134.00 135.00 1.00 4.56 0.78 0.01 1.00 4.57 4.57 135.00 136.00 1.00 0.78 0.76 0.01 1.00 0.79 0.79 136.00 137.00 1.00 0.22 0.48 0.01 1.00 0.22 0.22 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.08 0.51 0.01 1.00 0.08 0.08 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.06 0.55 0.01 1.00 0.07 0.07 139.00 140.00 1.00 0.09 0.57 0.01 1.00 0.09 0.09 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.34 0.55 0.01 1.00 0.35 0.35 141.00 142.00 1.00 0.72 1.09 0.01 1.00 0.73 0.73 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.55 0.74 0.01 1.00 0.56 0.56 143.00 144.00 1.00 0.67 1.66 0.02 1.00 0.69 0.69 144.00 145.00 1.00 7.59 27.60 0.37 1.00 7.36 7.96 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.30 2.01 0.03 1.00 0.32 0.32 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.18 1.40 0.02 1.00 0.20 0.20 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.11 1.43 0.02 1.00 0.12 0.12 148.00 149.00 1.00 1.44 2.05 0.03 1.00 1.47 1.47 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.32 0.94 0.01 1.00 0.33 0.33 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.24 1.84 0.02 1.00 0.26 0.26 151.00 151.70 0.70 0.06 0.94 0.01 0.70 0.07 0.05 151.70 152.50 0.80 0.33 0.78 0.01 0.80 0.34 0.27 0.78 2.07 35.00 0.80 28.11

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 119.00 119.90 0.90 1.73 6.12 0.08 0.90 1.81 1.63 119.90 120.10 0.20 3.63 9.34 0.12 0.20 3.75 0.75 2.07 6.71 1.10 2.16 2.38

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 144.00 145.00 1.00 7.59 27.60 0.37 1.00 7.36 7.96 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.30 2.01 0.03 1.00 0.32 0.32 146.00 147.00 1.00 0.18 1.40 0.02 1.00 0.20 0.20 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.11 1.43 0.02 1.00 0.12 0.12 148.00 149.00 1.00 1.44 2.05 0.03 1.00 1.47 1.47 1.92 6.90 5.00 2.01 10.07

LCS21-035

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 219.00 220.00 1.00 0.51 0.52 0.01 1.00 0.51 0.51 220.00 221.00 1.00 0.14 0.42 0.01 1.00 0.15 0.15 221.00 221.75 0.75 0.11 0.29 0.00 0.75 0.11 0.09 221.75 222.55 0.80 0.20 0.73 0.01 0.80 0.21 0.17 222.55 223.30 0.75 0.11 0.21 0.00 0.75 0.11 0.09 223.30 224.00 0.70 0.10 0.37 0.00 0.70 0.10 0.07 224.00 225.00 1.00 0.03 0.59 0.01 1.00 0.03 0.03 225.00 226.00 1.00 0.24 0.67 0.01 1.00 0.24 0.24 226.00 227.00 1.00 0.08 0.65 0.01 1.00 0.08 0.08 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.18 0.53 0.01 1.00 0.19 0.19 228.00 229.00 1.00 8.92 2.53 0.03 1.00 8.95 8.95 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.97 0.70 0.01 1.00 0.98 0.98 230.00 231.00 1.00 3.28 1.34 0.02 1.00 3.30 3.30 231.00 232.00 1.00 2.27 3.62 0.05 1.00 2.32 2.32 232.00 233.00 1.00 0.75 3.03 0.04 1.00 0.79 0.79 233.00 234.00 1.00 0.34 0.87 0.01 1.00 0.35 0.35 234.00 235.00 1.00 0.21 0.42 0.01 1.00 0.21 0.21 1.14 1.07 16.00 1.16 18.51

Including

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x,Au (g/t) 228.00 229.00 1.00 8.92 2.53 0.03 1.00 8.95 8.95 229.00 230.00 1.00 0.97 0.70 0.01 1.00 0.98 0.98 230.00 231.00 1.00 3.28 1.34 0.02 1.00 3.30 3.30 231.00 232.00 1.00 2.27 3.62 0.05 1.00 2.32 2.32 3.86 2.05 4.00 3.89 15.55

LCS19-010ext

Falcon Zone, Gold Equivalent Values

From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Ag->AuEq (g/t) Length (m) Au Eq (g/t) Length x Au (g/t) 337.00 338.00 1.00 0.27 0.87 0.01 1.00 0.28 0.28 338.00 339.00 1.00 0.15 1.16 0.02 1.00 0.16 0.16 339.00 340.00 1.00 0.09 0.79 0.01 1.00 0.10 0.10 340.00 341.00 1.00 0.52 1.07 0.01 1.00 0.53 0.53 341.00 342.00 1.00 0.15 0.81 0.01 1.00 0.16 0.16 342.00 343.00 1.00 0.26 0.97 0.01 1.00 0.28 0.28 343.00 344.00 1.00 0.18 0.97 0.01 1.00 0.19 0.19 344.00 345.00 1.00 0.10 0.75 0.01 1.00 0.11 0.11 345.00 346.00 1.00 0.30 1.40 0.02 1.00 0.32 0.32 346.00 347.00 1.00 0.16 0.68 0.01 1.00 0.17 0.17 347.00 348.00 1.00 0.10 0.60 0.01 1.00 0.10 0.10 348.00 349.40 1.40 0.82 1.66 0.02 1.40 0.85 1.18 349.40 350.00 0.60 0.40 1.22 0.02 0.60 0.42 0.25 350.00 351.00 1.00 14.25 2.00 0.03 1.00 14.28 14.28 351.00 352.00 1.00 0.29 0.93 0.01 1.00 0.30 0.30 1.21 1.07 15.00 1.23 18.43

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources

View source version on accesswire.com: