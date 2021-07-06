MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Ophthalmic Disease

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of ophthalmic disease.



Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than October 2039. The allowed claims cover methods of treating an ophthalmic disease/disorder or injury associated with a neurodegenerative disease/disorder or a neuro-ophthalmologic disorder by administering to a human patient a therapeutically effective amount of MN-166 (ibudilast). The allowed claims specifically cover the treatment of macular injury. The allowed claims cover a wide range of doses and formulations of MN-166 (ibudilast) and a range of different dosing frequencies.