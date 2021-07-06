MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Ophthalmic Disease
LA JOLLA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced
that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of
ophthalmic disease.
Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than October 2039. The allowed claims cover methods of treating an ophthalmic disease/disorder or injury associated with a neurodegenerative disease/disorder or a neuro-ophthalmologic disorder by administering to a human patient a therapeutically effective amount of MN-166 (ibudilast). The allowed claims specifically cover the treatment of macular injury. The allowed claims cover a wide range of doses and formulations of MN-166 (ibudilast) and a range of different dosing frequencies.
Kazuko Matsuda, MD, PhD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "The potential of MN-166 in ophthalmic neurodegenerative diseases has been demonstrated previously by positive data from a glaucoma animal model study and a retinal damage animal model study. Last November, we reported positive Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) results from the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive multiple sclerosis. All OCT measures showed less loss of retinal tissue for MN-166 compared to placebo. We are very pleased to receive notice that this new patent will be granted because it could substantially increase the potential value of MN-166 as it provides more options for further development and commercialization."
About MN-166
MN-166 (ibudilast) is a small molecule compound that inhibits phosphodiesterase type-4 (PDE4) and inflammatory cytokines, including macrophage migration inhibitory factor (MIF). It is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), progressive MS (multiple sclerosis), and DCM (degenerative cervical myelopathy); and for glioblastoma, CIPN (chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy), and substance use disorder. In addition, MN-166 (ibudilast) is being evaluated in patients that are at risk for developing ARDS.
