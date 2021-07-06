checkAd

Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual European Association of Urology Congress

Presentations to Provide New Insights on the Real-World Effectiveness and Durability of Leading Minimally Invasive Procedure for Enlarged Prostate

WAYNE, Pa., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that new data from real-world clinical studies of the UroLift System for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) will be presented at the 36th European Association of Urology (EAU) 2021 Annual Congress taking place virtually July 8-12. There is increasing interest in the role of Real-World Data (RWD) to supplement data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and demonstrate effectiveness in the broad population of patients and health care providers in the real world. Teleflex has invested significantly in RWD and these study results will provide new insights about men treated with the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure using the UroLift System.

Presentations of the UroLift System at EAU include (all times are local Central European Summer Time (CEST)):

Thursday, July 8:

  • “Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) in Retention Patients: 12-month Outcomes from Real-World and PULSAR Studies” will be presented by Mark Rochester+, M.D., Norwich University, at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT) in Virtual Room 9.
  • “Real-World Predictors of Durability After Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL)” will be presented by Oliver Kayes+, M.D., Leeds, at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT) in Virtual Room 9.
  • “Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) Effectiveness in Real-World Subjects with Obstructive Median Lobes” will be presented by Neil Barber+, M.D., Camberley, at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. EDT) in Virtual Room 9.

Friday, July 9:

  • Analysis of Real-World Healthcare Data of Outcomes of Interventional Procedures in BPH” will be presented by Steven Kaplan, M.D., Mount Sinai, at 10:00 a.m. CEST (4:00 a.m. EDT) in Virtual Room 3.

About the UroLift System
The UroLift System is a minimally invasive treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of an enlarged prostate up to 100cc in men 45* years or older (*50 years outside US). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during an outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction without heating, cutting, destruction or removing prostate tissue. The UroLift System is the only leading BPH procedure shown to not cause new onset, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction.*1-3 Most common adverse events are temporary and can include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence.1 Rare side effects, including bleeding and infection, may lead to a serious outcome and may require intervention. Individual results may vary. The Prostatic Urethral Lift procedure (using the UroLift System) is recommended for the treatment of BPH in both the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology clinical guidelines. More than 250,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in select markets worldwide.† Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

