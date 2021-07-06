Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual European Association of Urology Congress

Presentations to Provide New Insights on the Real-World Effectiveness and Durability of Leading Minimally Invasive Procedure for Enlarged Prostate

WAYNE, Pa., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) today announced that new data from real-world clinical studies of the UroLift System for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) will be presented at the 36th European Association of Urology (EAU) 2021 Annual Congress taking place virtually July 8-12. There is increasing interest in the role of Real-World Data (RWD) to supplement data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and demonstrate effectiveness in the broad population of patients and health care providers in the real world. Teleflex has invested significantly in RWD and these study results will provide new insights about men treated with the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure using the UroLift System.

