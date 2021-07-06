Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports in June 2021 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 2.7% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 319.6% Compared to 2020)

For June 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 2.2%, compared to the same period of 2019. Los Cabos, Tijuana, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 14.9%, 10.4% and 2.8%, respectively, while the Guadalajara and Guanajuato airports presented a decrease of only 14.3% and 14.4%, respectively, which demonstrates a positive trend in our Mexican airports.

In relation to international travel restrictions, the United States requests that travelers must present a negative Covid-19 test for entry into that country; while Canada announced that as of July 5, international flights will be reopened for people who are fully vaccinated and who meet certain conditions stated by the Government of that country.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Jun-19 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 888.8 728.1 (18.1%) 5,094.4 3,751.4 (26.4%) Tijuana* 497.9 564.8 13.4% 2,894.9 3,184.1 10.0% Los Cabos 168.0 174.7 4.0% 885.5 887.4 0.2% Puerto Vallarta 170.7 158.6 (7.1%) 831.3 753.5 (9.4%) Montego Bay 0.7 0.0 (100.0%) 4.2 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 176.3 132.3 (24.9%) 994.3 680.9 (31.5%) Hermosillo 154.1 122.1 (20.8%) 859.9 618.4 (28.1%) Mexicali 95.9 94.2 (1.8%) 569.4 463.2 (18.6%) Morelia 40.1 49.1 22.4% 225.9 255.7 13.2% La Paz 87.0 77.8 (10.5%) 466.4 397.7 (14.7%) Aguascalientes 47.5 48.5 2.0% 305.2 242.4 (20.6%) Kingston 0.0 0.5 N/A 0.0 0.7 N/A Los Mochis 31.7 29.1 (8.3%) 187.1 162.6 (13.1%) Manzanillo 8.2 8.0 (2.6%) 49.2 40.3 (18.2%) Total 2,367.0 2,187.7 (7.6%) 13,367.7 11,438.1 (14.4%)







International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 380.7 360.5 (5.3%) 2,076.7 1,544.3 (25.6%) Tijuana* 260.3 272.6 4.7% 1,394.2 1,162.6 (16.6%) Los Cabos 317.3 382.8 20.6% 2,019.3 1,517.8 (24.8%) Puerto Vallarta 199.4 221.9 11.3% 1,970.6 928.2 (52.9%) Montego Bay 391.3 284.3 (27.3%) 2,516.5 961.5 (61.8%) Guanajuato 59.8 69.7 16.6% 345.1 248.8 (27.9%) Hermosillo 6.3 10.2 63.2% 34.5 45.8 32.8% Mexicali 0.7 0.5 (31.6%) 3.3 1.8 (45.5%) Morelia 37.5 38.7 3.2% 207.1 176.9 (14.6%) La Paz 0.9 2.3 145.2% 6.6 8.3 24.9% Aguascalientes 19.7 20.1 2.2% 99.3 88.6 (10.9%) Kingston 0.0 79.1 N/A 0.0 298.8 N/A Los Mochis 0.7 0.9 24.1% 3.5 4.0 13.4% Manzanillo 3.3 4.4 30.8% 52.3 21.5 (59.0%) Total 1,678.0 1,748.0 4.2% 10,729.1 7,008.7 (34.7%)



Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,269.5 1,088.6 (14.3%) 7,171.1 5,295.7 (26.2%) Tijuana* 758.2 837.5 10.4% 4,289.1 4,346.6 1.3% Los Cabos 485.3 557.4 14.9% 2,904.8 2,405.1 (17.2%) Puerto Vallarta 370.1 380.5 2.8% 2,801.9 1,681.8 (40.0%) Montego Bay 392.0 284.3 (27.5%) 2,520.7 961.5 (61.9%) Guanajuato 236.1 202.1 (14.4%) 1,339.4 929.7 (30.6%) Hermosillo 160.4 132.3 (17.5%) 894.5 664.2 (25.7%) Mexicali 96.6 94.7 (2.0%) 572.7 465.0 (18.8%) Morelia 77.6 87.8 13.1% 433.0 432.5 (0.1%) La Paz 87.9 80.1 (8.9%) 473.0 406.0 (14.2%) Aguascalientes 67.2 68.6 2.1% 404.6 330.9 (18.2%) Kingston 0.0 79.6 N/A 0.0 299.5 N/A Los Mochis 32.4 30.0 (7.5%) 190.6 166.6 (12.6%) Manzanillo 11.6 12.4 7.0% 101.5 61.7 (39.2%) Total 4,045.0 3,935.7 (2.7%) 24,096.8 18,446.9 (23.4%) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jun-19 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 19 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Tijuana 256.0 270.2 5.6% 1,370.9 1,152.6 (15.9%)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to June 2019.



Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Jun-20 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 20 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 216.3 728.1 236.6% 2,730.3 3,751.4 37.4% Tijuana* 243.6 564.8 131.9% 1,880.3 3,184.1 69.3% Los Cabos 36.3 174.7 381.9% 478.8 887.4 85.3% Puerto Vallarta 20.9 158.6 659.1% 401.8 753.5 87.6% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 34.0 132.3 289.6% 480.5 680.9 41.7% Hermosillo 32.1 122.1 280.7% 454.6 618.4 36.0% Mexicali 23.2 94.2 306.3% 323.9 463.2 43.0% Morelia 26.3 49.1 87.0% 171.9 255.7 48.7% La Paz 19.0 77.8 309.0% 247.0 397.7 61.0% Aguascalientes 12.8 48.5 278.0% 157.6 242.4 53.8% Kingston 0.0 0.5 25700.0% 1.3 0.7 (45.9%) Los Mochis 4.7 29.1 519.8% 97.4 162.6 66.9% Manzanillo 1.0 8.0 673.9% 25.1 40.3 60.4% Total 670.1 2,187.7 226.5% 7,451.5 11,438.1 53.5%



International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Jun-20 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 20 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 100.3 360.5 259.3% 1,117.7 1,544.3 38.2% Tijuana* 82.7 272.6 229.6% 825.0 1,162.6 40.9% Los Cabos 22.7 382.8 1584.4% 975.2 1,517.8 55.6% Puerto Vallarta 15.0 221.9 1384.0% 1,111.3 928.2 (16.5%) Montego Bay 15.4 284.3 1743.4% 1,149.6 961.5 (16.4%) Guanajuato 7.8 69.7 798.7% 165.1 248.8 50.7% Hermosillo 1.3 10.2 665.5% 20.6 45.8 121.8% Mexicali 0.0 0.5 1248.6% 1.3 1.8 39.9% Morelia 3.9 38.7 887.0% 108.9 176.9 62.4% La Paz 0.3 2.3 622.4% 3.8 8.3 119.9% Aguascalientes 3.3 20.1 517.4% 55.3 88.6 60.2% Kingston 14.3 79.1 451.2% 375.1 298.8 (20.4%) Los Mochis 0.0 0.9 2397.1% 1.3 4.0 198.6% Manzanillo 0.8 4.4 432.2% 29.5 21.5 (27.3%) Total 268.0 1,748.0 552.3% 5,939.9 7,008.7 18.0%



Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Jun-20 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 20 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Guadalajara 316.7 1,088.6 243.8% 3,848.1 5,295.7 37.6% Tijuana* 326.3 837.5 156.7% 2,705.3 4,346.6 60.7% Los Cabos 59.0 557.4 845.2% 1,454.0 2,405.1 65.4% Puerto Vallarta 35.8 380.5 961.5% 1,513.1 1,681.8 11.1% Montego Bay 15.4 284.3 1743.4% 1,150.6 961.5 (16.4%) Guanajuato 41.7 202.1 384.3% 645.6 929.7 44.0% Hermosillo 33.4 132.3 296.1% 475.2 664.2 39.8% Mexicali 23.2 94.7 307.8% 325.2 465.0 43.0% Morelia 30.2 87.8 190.9% 280.8 432.5 54.0% La Paz 19.3 80.1 314.2% 250.8 406.0 61.9% Aguascalientes 16.1 68.6 326.6% 212.9 330.9 55.4% Kingston 14.3 79.6 454.8% 376.4 299.5 (20.4%) Los Mochis 4.7 30.0 533.7% 98.7 166.6 68.7% Manzanillo 1.9 12.4 567.0% 54.6 61.7 13.0% Total 938.0 3,935.7 319.6% 13,391.4 18,446.9 37.8% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.







CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Jun-20 Jun-21 % Change Jan-Jun 20 Jan-Jun 21 % Change Tijuana 82.6 270.2 227.2% 817.7 1,152.6 41.0%

Highlights for the period:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during June 2021 increased by 98.3% compared to June 2020; while load factors went from 38.9% in June 2020 to 82.9% in June 2021.





The number of seats available during June 2021 increased by 98.3% compared to June 2020; while load factors went from 38.9% in June 2020 to 82.9% in June 2021. New routes:



Guanajuato - Chicago O’Hare: United

Hermosillo - Dallas Fort Worth: American Airlines La Paz - Mazatlan: Aeromar Los Cabos - Los Ángeles: JetBlue Los Cabos - Nueva york (JFK): JetBlue Mexicali - Cancun: Volaris



