TELUS International Acquires Playment, Firmly Staking Its Leadership in the Global Data Annotation Market

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (DCX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the acquisition of Bangalore-based Playment, a leader in data annotation and computer vision tools and services specialized in 2D and 3D image, video and LiDAR (light detection and ranging) - a remote sensing method that uses laser pulses to measure variable distances. The acquisition follows TELUS International’s recent purchase of Lionbridge AI and builds upon the company’s existing deep domain expertise and experience in data annotation, uniquely positioning TELUS International to support technology and large enterprise clients developing AI-powered solutions across a variety of vertical markets.

“We are very excited to welcome Playment and its highly engaged, world-class product and engineering team to our TELUS International family today. The acquisition will meaningfully accelerate our company’s computer vision capabilities and further bolster our position at the forefront of our global peers with respect to technology innovation, strategy excellence and talent,” said Jeff Puritt, president and CEO of TELUS International. “As one of the key enabling technologies for today’s advanced AI applications, computer vision is among the most revolutionary technologies of our generation with applications across every sector of the economy. The technology has become increasingly valuable to tech firms and the wider market as brands seek to uncover solutions for scenarios that typically require complex human judgement from visual and spatial patterns to solve nuanced business challenges, and build innovative, market-leading smart products and services.”

The computer vision market is forecast to grow from nearly $16 billion in 2021 to more than $50 billion by 2026, according to an analysis by MarketsandMarkets. The technology is disrupting entire industries and driving transformational societal changes from supporting diagnoses in healthcare, to reducing fraud in banking, to improving e-commerce experiences through enhanced visual search features. In agriculture, for example, advanced farming processes powered by computer vision and AI can provide early and accurate detection and diagnosis of plant diseases based on a green-color ratio and other visual cues to reduce losses in crop yields. In harvesting, computer vision and AI systems can automatically grade and sort food items based on trained parameters, for example, in one fruit detection method, color cameras identify apples on trees that are ready to be picked, and additional stereo cameras detect their relative position for automatic harvesting by a robotic vacuum.

