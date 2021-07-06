checkAd

Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App

Expansion Increases Auddia's Reach to a Radio Listening Audience of Approximately 500,000 Potential Subscribers

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that RadioAlabama will be the third radio station group on the Auddia platform.

Based in Sylacauga, Ala., RadioAlabama is the largest, fastest-growing, and most award-winning privately-owned radio group in the east-central part of the state, operating across 10 terrestrial radio brands. RadioAlabama's participation expands Auddia's launch, marking the first-time radio broadcasters will be promoting a subscription-based commercial free premium listening experience, to reach approximately 500,000 radio listeners each month.

"We are excited about the opportunity to innovate and expand immersive listenership thanks to the Auddia platform," said Lee Perryman, RadioAlabama's President & CEO. "As our audiences discover and ask for new ways to consume our content, the Auddia platform will help us significantly enhance and differentiate our offering compared to subscription services to meet interests in quality local and regional programming, potentially expanding reach outside our over-the-air coverage areas," Perryman added. "Although radio still reaches 93% of adults, we have increasingly worked to engage with listeners on their devices of choice."

Perryman, who spent 35 years driving global broadcast technology projects with The Associated Press, returned to his Alabama hometown in 2015 and now owns three FM stations, two AM stations, and three metro signals as Marble City Media LLC and operates one FM, one AM, and three metro signals as Auburn Networks LLC.

Tom Birch, owner of Lakes Media and the first broadcast radio partner to join the Auddia platform said, "Lee Perryman's recognition of the value Auddia brings to radio was immediate, and his actions to participate were definitive. Lee went from our first discussion to onboarding with Auddia in the span of a few days. I welcome RadioAlabama to the Auddia movement at this exciting time for not only my stations, but for the radio industry as a whole. My stations recently went live on the Auddia app and are performing wonderfully. We also just launched an aggressive promotional campaign across all Lakes Media stations to drive Auddia downloads and subscriptions for the very first time. I am encouraged by the infectious enthusiasm of additional independent broadcast pioneers like Michael O'Shea and Lee Perryman as they join the subscription radio movement."

