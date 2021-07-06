checkAd

CANEX Intersects 2.2 g/t Gold over 18.3 metres in Final Drill Results from the Excelsior Mine, gold Range Project, Arizona, New Field Program Underway

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results have been received for the final 3 drill holes from the Company's winter 2021 reverse circulation drilling …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results have been received for the final 3 drill holes from the Company's winter 2021 reverse circulation drilling program at the Gold Range Project, Arizona.

Highlights

  • Hole GR21-46 from the historic Excelsior Mine returned 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres, including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres.
  • Holes GR21-47 returned 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres, including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.
  • The mineralized zone encountered in holes GR21-46 and 47 starts at surface, has been traced to 50 metres depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike.
  • A field program is underway at Gold Range consisting of geologic mapping, soil sampling, and drill pad construction in preparation for a third drill program on the property.

Results for reverse circulation drill holes GR21-46 to 48 from the Company's 2021 drilling program at the Gold Range project have been received and are presented here. A map showing drill hole locations is shown on Figure 1 and a cross section showing the holes is shown in Figure 2.

Holes GR21-46 to 48 all tested the middle portion of the Excelsior area and all holes returned strong mineralization as summarized in table 1. Hole GR21-46 intersected 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres starting at 16.8 metres depth, including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres starting at 19.8 metres depth. This includes two high grade gold intervals of 8.2 g/t over 1.5 metres and 5.1 g/t over 1.5 metres. Hole GR21-47 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres starting at 7.6 meters depth, including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "The Excelsior zone continues to return very strong gold results and is showing excellent potential to host a substantial near surface gold deposit. CANEX has now completed 48 drill holes on the Gold Range property and has identified a new mineralized trend that is 3 kilometres long and potentially composed of multiple flat to moderately dipping mineralized zones showing substantial width potential. Within this trend the Company has intersected significant widths of oxidized and mineralized material exceeding 1 g/t gold, with zones locally exceeding 2 g/t gold. The large size potential and strong grades provide a compelling exploration target which the Company plans to aggressively advance".

Seite 1 von 4
CANEX Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CANEX Intersects 2.2 g/t Gold over 18.3 metres in Final Drill Results from the Excelsior Mine, gold Range Project, Arizona, New Field Program Underway CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results have been received for the final 3 drill holes from the Company's winter 2021 reverse circulation drilling …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.
CopperBank Repays Debenture
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market ...
Stabilisation Notice
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Blue Lagoon Accelerates Drill Program - Adds Second Drill Rig at Dome Mountain
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
14.06.21
07.06.21