CANEX Intersects 2.2 g/t Gold over 18.3 metres in Final Drill Results from the Excelsior Mine, gold Range Project, Arizona, New Field Program Underway

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CANEX Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results have been received for the final 3 drill holes from the Company's winter 2021 reverse circulation drilling program at the Gold Range Project, Arizona.

Hole GR21-46 from the historic Excelsior Mine returned 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres , including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres .

, including . Holes GR21-47 returned 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres , including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres .

, including . The mineralized zone encountered in holes GR21-46 and 47 starts at surface, has been traced to 50 metres depth, and remains open for expansion at depth and along strike.

A field program is underway at Gold Range consisting of geologic mapping, soil sampling, and drill pad construction in preparation for a third drill program on the property.

Results for reverse circulation drill holes GR21-46 to 48 from the Company's 2021 drilling program at the Gold Range project have been received and are presented here. A map showing drill hole locations is shown on Figure 1 and a cross section showing the holes is shown in Figure 2.

Holes GR21-46 to 48 all tested the middle portion of the Excelsior area and all holes returned strong mineralization as summarized in table 1. Hole GR21-46 intersected 2.2 g/t gold over 18.3 metres starting at 16.8 metres depth, including 3.4 g/t gold over 10.7 metres starting at 19.8 metres depth. This includes two high grade gold intervals of 8.2 g/t over 1.5 metres and 5.1 g/t over 1.5 metres. Hole GR21-47 intersected 1.2 g/t gold over 15.2 metres starting at 7.6 meters depth, including 6.4 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.

Dr. Shane Ebert, President of the Company stated, "The Excelsior zone continues to return very strong gold results and is showing excellent potential to host a substantial near surface gold deposit. CANEX has now completed 48 drill holes on the Gold Range property and has identified a new mineralized trend that is 3 kilometres long and potentially composed of multiple flat to moderately dipping mineralized zones showing substantial width potential. Within this trend the Company has intersected significant widths of oxidized and mineralized material exceeding 1 g/t gold, with zones locally exceeding 2 g/t gold. The large size potential and strong grades provide a compelling exploration target which the Company plans to aggressively advance".