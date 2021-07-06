Victory's Exploration Team Advances Smokey Lithium Drill Permit Process on Basis of High Lithium Values

Highly Anomalous Zone with Results up to 1500 Ppm Li Provide Basis to Fast Track Drill Permit ApplicationVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is …

Highly Anomalous Zone with Results up to 1500 Ppm Li Provide Basis to Fast Track Drill Permit Application

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company is fast tracking a drill permit application for Smokey Lithium upon the basis of the strong results from the Company's recently completed geological sampling program on its property in Esmeralda County, Nevada, 20 miles from Albermarle's Silver Peak Mine.

"Esmeralda County is part of a prolific lithium area, and with sampling results of up to 1500 ppm Li at Smokey Lithium, Victory has a significant play right in the midst of the region," said Victory President and CEO, Mark Ireton. "The compelling results we have received from Smokey Lithium indicate that initiating a drill program on the property is our current top priority. Victory's exploration team is deployed in Nevada, putting us in an ideal position to seize this opportunity quickly and investigate the potential indicated at Smokey Lithium."