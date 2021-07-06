CIBT Provides Update on Its $60 Million Raise for the GEC Education Mega Center Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") reports that further to its news release dated March 2, 2021 regarding its plans to raise $60 million for the GEC® flagship …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) (" CIBT " or the " Company ") reports that further to its news release dated March 2, 2021 regarding its plans to raise $60 million for the GEC® flagship project, the Education Mega Center (the " Project "), a subsidiary of the Company has signed a non-binding term sheet with an independently owned mortgage lender and investment fund manager committing up to $50 million by way of loans and an equity or equity-like investment in the Project. The parties are working diligently to finalize a formal loan and investment agreement in the coming months. The remaining financing of the Project is expected to be progressive in that the offering price of each limited partnership unit offering will increase in phases consistent with the construction progress. The Company will continue to finalize the remaining procedures required by the City of Surrey to issue the Development and Building Permits in the coming months. Demolition of the building previously occupying the Project site is completed.

A subsidiary limited partnership of CIBT acquired the Project site in downtown Surrey on August 30, 2019. The Company expended substantial efforts through several value-engineering exercises to reduce costs and increase efficiencies. The Project received approval from Surrey's Urban Design Panel in December 2020, Public Hearing 1 and 2 approval on February 8, 2021, and Public Hearing 3 approval on February 22, 2021. The total purchase price was $22.6 million, excluding closing costs. An appraisal report by an independent appraiser dated August 31, 2020, valued the property at $50.48 million. Given the date of the report, the valuation did not factor in the rezoning approvals received from September 2020 to February 2021, which increased the land use density from 0.4x to 9.0x, as well as current market conditions.

The Project will be a 49-storey concrete mixed-used commercial and residential building with 41 residential floors, 6 commercial and retail floors, 2 amenity floors, and 7 underground parking levels. The building design stands 542 feet tall, making it the fourth tallest building in Metro Vancouver. The Project will comprise 404,249 square feet with 787 bedrooms, including 112 studio units, and accommodates up to 982 occupants. The upper floors will be allocated for residential rental housing and the middle floors for student-centric rental apartments and corporate housing. The lower six floors will accommodate at least five colleges and universities looking to expand their Surrey City Centre presence and a cafeteria-style restaurant with a premium food market on the ground floor. The Project's total development budget is approximately $270 million, land cost included.