DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous Tele Columbus AG: PYÜR kicks off the gigabit summer in Berlin 06.07.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin celebrates the giga zero

PYÜR kicks off the gigabit summer in Berlin

- Exclusively for the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan area

- Special promotion: The gigabit as of EUR 44 per month

- First six months free of charge

Berlin, 6 July 2021. From 6 July until 31 August 2021, Tele Columbus AG's PYÜR brand will be offering its gigabit internet connections in the Berlin metropolitan area free of charge for the first six months as part of its summer campaign. A 1000 Mbit/s internet-only connection will cost EUR 44 per month from the seventh month onward. Customers who opt for the bundle package with HDTV and telephony will pay EUR 55.

Berlin is going into internet overdrive. Starting this summer, PYÜR is kicking open the door to six months of free gigabit-speed internet. New customers who make use of the promotional window will get either their 1000 Mbit/s internet connection or bundle package with HD television, Germany-wide all-net flat rate telephony and gigabit internet completely free for the first six months when they sign up for a 24-month contract. From the seventh month onward, customers will pay EUR 44 for the 1000 Mbit/s internet-only offer and EUR 55 for the internet, HDTV and telephony bundle. Modern, gigabit-compatible hardware is included in the products free-of-charge as rented equipment. The TV bundles also include a CI+ card for the decryption of the additional HD television programming.

The offer is available throughout Berlin and in the neighbouring Brandenburg network regions that are connected to Berlin, which include Bernau, Y and Z, among others.

"The gigabit offer gives customers an opportunity to convince themselves of the quality of our internet connections and is an attractive deal for homes that have previously only made use of PYÜR's TV services."

From today, all PYÜR bundles and internet-only contracts with a 24-month contract term will have a EUR 20 starting price for the first six months throughout Germany. All prices from the seventh month onward remain unchanged, with the popular bundle package of 200 Mbit/s internet, Germany-wide all-net flat rate telephony and HD television costing EUR 45 per month from the seventh month onward, and the individual tariff for a 200 Mbit/s internet connection remaining unchanged at EUR 33.