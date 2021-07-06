checkAd

Wayfair Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening of the market on August 5, 2021.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/39M9PMA and entering the conference ID number 2282245. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/2TkLGYF. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

  • Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
  • Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
  • AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
  • Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
  • Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $15.3 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs more than 16,200 people.

