checkAd

Kimco Realty Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This eighth annual report details the company’s performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas.

2020 Report Highlights

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimco made strong progress towards its ESG initiatives, achieving several important milestones over the past year:

  • Became the first North American retail real estate owner named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, which represents the top ten percent of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and ESG factors.
  • Publicly announced an ambitious set of ESG goals, including a science-based emissions reduction target, a goal to achieve net zero by 2050, and a pledge to increase diversity in its management ranks to 60% by 2030 through enhanced recruitment and employee engagement programs.
  • Associates banded together with a strong focus on tenant support throughout the pandemic. Through its Tenant Assistance Program (TAP), Kimco helped hundreds of small business tenants secure approximately $20 million in disaster relief funding – just one of the many innovative tenant support programs it launched over the past year.
  • Expanded ESG efforts to include capital markets, completing its first green bond issuance, which was boosted from $300 million to $500 million on strong investor demand.
  • Welcomed Henry Moniz to its Board of Directors, increasing the proportion of diverse Board members to 50 percent. As Chief Compliance Officer at Facebook, and formerly at ViacomCBS, Mr. Moniz brings a diverse range of experience and knowledge in the areas of governance, compliance, risk, data analytics, and technology.

“Although the events of the past year have tested our resolve, we are incredibly proud of the way our team of associates has navigated this crisis while continuing to focus on creating value for all of our stakeholders,” said Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco Realty. “After a transformative year, we enter into this next period from a position of strength and with a clarity of purpose that feels unprecedented in our organization’s history. We continue to build on our long history of action in addressing ESG issues, with an eye towards the future.”

Seite 1 von 3
Kimco Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kimco Realty Publishes 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announced today the release of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.06.21