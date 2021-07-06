Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Announces Appointment of Michael Welch as Chief Financial Officer

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) (“Asbury” or the “Company”), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., today announced that Michael Welch will join the Company as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021.

“Michael has spent over 20 years working in the automotive retail industry so he brings with him a deep understanding of the auto retail business along with broad experience in financial management, treasury, accounting and auditing, which will prove invaluable as we continue to execute on our five-year growth plan. I am very excited to have Michael join the Asbury Team,” said President & CEO David Hult.