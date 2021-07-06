checkAd

Cybin Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Greenbrook TMS to Establish Mental Health Centers of Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement”) with TMS NeuroHealth Centers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (TSX:GTMS) (NASDAQ:GBNH) (“Greenbrook”). Greenbrook operates 129 outpatient mental health service centers in the United States. Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement, Cybin and Greenbrook will work together to establish Mental Health Centers of Excellence for the purpose of facilitating research and development of innovative psychedelic compound-based therapeutics for patients suffering from depression.

Cybin and Greenbrook are both on a mission to assist individuals suffering from depression and the synergistic opportunity to combine forces was evident. Greenbrook’s affiliated physicians have treated over 17,000 patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders in the United States, while Cybin is a leader in the research and development of novel compounds and delivery mechanisms and is building the foundation of what it believes will become the next generation of commercially viable psychedelic therapeutics for the treatment of mental health disorders, including depression.

The network of outpatient mental health service centers that Greenbrook has built over the years will provide Cybin a leading market advantage to resources and patients that can assist in accelerating clinical study programs in the US as patient access regularly becomes a hurdle in this specific process.

Pursuant to the Collaboration Agreement, both Cybin and Greenbrook will collaborate to develop one or more Centers of Excellence for the purpose of facilitating research and development of innovative psychedelic compound-based therapeutics for patients suffering from depression.

Specific projects to be pursued at the Center(s) of Excellence, will look at:

  • Furthering clinical research of the psychedelic compounds in Cybin’s development pipeline;
  • Developing a deeper understanding of psychedelic therapeutic delivery, including the feasibility thereof; and
  • Facilitating recruitment of clinical trial participants for upcoming clinical trials.

Cybin believes that the formation of Center(s) of Excellence and the potential to leverage one of the largest outpatient mental health service center footprints in the US for future FDA approved psychedelic medicines will add near-term and long-term value to patients and stakeholders alike.

Seite 1 von 3


Cybin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cybin Enters into Collaboration Agreement with Greenbrook TMS to Establish Mental Health Centers of Excellence Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive research and development collaboration agreement (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
TotalEnergies: The Coalition for the Energy of the Future Launches the Feasibility Study of Its First Major ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
28.06.21
25.06.21
Cybin to Participate in Grizzle Psychedelics Con on June 28th
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21
22.06.21
18.06.21
Cybin to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on June 23rd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.06.21
11.06.21
08.06.21