UNITY Biotechnology Announces Positive Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of UBX1325 in Patients with Advanced Vascular Eye Disease

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced positive data from its Phase 1 safety study of UBX1325 in patients with advanced disease from DME or wet AMD for whom anti-VEGF therapy was no longer considered beneficial. UBX1325, a small molecule inhibitor of Bcl-xL and the first senolytic therapeutic evaluated in an ophthalmological clinical study, was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities. Additionally, the majority of DME and wet AMD patients treated with a single injection of UBX1325 demonstrated rapid improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield thickness (CST), and sub- and intra-retinal fluid (SRF, IRF), all key clinical measures of disease progression.

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2a clinical study to assess the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in a broader population of patients with DME, and data is expected in the first half of 2022. In addition, UNITY is enrolling additional patients with advanced wet AMD in the Phase 1 study to gather additional data to support a Phase 2a study in wet AMD. These studies are expected to generate data to inform the efficacy of UBX1325 in a wider range of patient populations, including those who are refractory to anti-VEGF treatment.

“We are very excited by the initial efficacy we see with UBX1325, including improvements in vision and structure in advanced patients, which suggest that UBX1325 may benefit a wide range of patients suffering from DME or wet AMD,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “UBX1325 targets an entirely novel mechanism to eliminate senescent cells in the retinal and choroidal vasculature, a potential root cause of disease progression, and could provide a valuable alternative or adjunctive treatment option to anti-VEGF therapies. We look forward to several important data readouts in the coming year that will further inform the optimal treatment regimen for UBX1325 in patients with DME and wet AMD.”