Orgenesis Achieves Multiple Ranpirnase Development Milestones

06.07.2021   

FDA Pre-IND consultation completed; submission of phase 2 trial of Ranpirnase for anogenital warts on schedule

Licensing partner, Okogen, Inc., presented positive interim phase 2 clinical trial results of OKG-0301 (Ranpirnase) in acute adenoviral conjunctivitis

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, today announces it has achieved multiple Ranpirnase development milestones and provides an update on its resultant plans.

Anogenital Warts
Orgenesis has completed its pre-Investigational New Drug (“IND”) consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the development of RanTop (Ranpirnase topical gel) for the treatment of anogenital warts (AGW). The Company is on track to start phase 2 trials in this indication after completing the FDA pre-IND requests. Two phase 1/2a trials were previously completed for the treatment of AGW caused by human papillomavirus. In both these trials, Ranpirnase 0.1% gel was applied twice daily to the affected areas for up to 8 weeks. The results demonstrated the product’s tolerability and signs of preliminary clinical efficacy.

Ophthalmic development by Okogen
Orgenesis’ licensing partner, Okogen, Inc. (“Okogen”) has recently presented positive interim phase 2 clinical trial results of OKG-0301 (Ranpirnase) in acute adenoviral conjunctivitis (the “RUBY Trial”). The RUBY trial was presented by Okogen at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 virtual meeting. It provides encouraging scientific validation for continued development of Ranpirnase in ophthalmic indications. Okogen stated that these results support its plans to progress to a phase 3 trial of OKG-0301 in combination with an ocular decongestant, having presented its plans to the FDA. Okogen has an exclusive, worldwide license to Ranpirnase for use in ophthalmic indications. Orgenesis is eligible to receive development and commercialization milestones and a single-digit royalty on net sales should Okogen successfully develop Ranpirnase in ophthalmic indications. Orgenesis is also a minority shareholder of Okogen.

