Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting 1,000-mile range

  • Partnership combines Hyzon’s manufacturing expertise, Chart’s market-leading liquid hydrogen equipment
  • Project seeks to transform long-haul commercial trucking, reduce hydrogen infrastructure costs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and ATLANTA, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyzon Motors Inc. and Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) are teaming up to revolutionize long-haul trucking – thanks to liquid hydrogen.

Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, and Chart, a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets, announced today an agreement to develop and produce a liquid, hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial vehicle with a range of up to 1,000 miles.

Using liquid in place of gaseous hydrogen in heavy transport brings numerous advantages. Because liquid hydrogen storage is twice as dense as the current 700 bar gaseous storage, a tank of liquid hydrogen fuels a vehicle for nearly twice the distance. Liquid hydrogen also improves a truck’s payload capacity because the storage tanks weigh less than 700 bar tanks.

One of the challenges is integrating mobile tanks that store liquid hydrogen, which require temperatures of –423 °F, with a vehicle's fuel cell that requires ambient temperature hydrogen gas. The partnership creates a unique opportunity to address this challenge, by combining Chart’s market-leading liquid hydrogen equipment expertise with Hyzon’s experience manufacturing heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles.

The revolutionary extension of range will make the transition to a hydrogen-based transport industry attainable by solving challenges along the hydrogen value chain. Under the model to be developed, the number of heavy-duty refueling stations needed for these trucks becomes significantly less than the quantity needed for trucks using gas storage tank systems, as the driving range can readily match that of heavy-duty diesel trucks. In addition, the refueling infrastructure capital and operating costs are reduced with the elimination of the compression and refrigeration equipment needed for 700 bar vehicles.

