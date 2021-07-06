Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

checkAd

HOUSTON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

You are invited to listen to the Company’s second quarter results webcast and conference call, which will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Holeman, Chief Financial Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link.  A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. 

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-705-6003
Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-493-6725

The conference call will be recorded and a telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, August 18, 2021.  Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921
Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode (for all participants):  13721233

The second quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.  For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request.  To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create “Communities That Thrive” through “Creating Local Connections” between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investor Contact:   Media Contact:
Kevin Reed    Rebecca Elliott
Director of Investor Relations   Vice President, Corporate Communications
Whitestone REIT   Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219   (713) 435-2228
ir@whitestonereit.com   ir@whitestonereit.com




