Spotlite360 Begins Pharmaceutical Industry Initiative for Supply Chain Tracking, Tracing, and Sustainability

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) is pleased to announce the Company has launched an initiative to offer tailored supply chain tracing and tracking solutions for organizations in the pharmaceutical industry, for which it is presently in contract negotiations with pharmaceutical firms. This initiative aligns with an impending U.S. regulatory change in the USD $1.3 trillion pharmaceutical industry1 requiring companies to comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (“DSCSA”), which mandates the implementation of electronic tracing measures. The Company has identified an opportunity to deliver solutions geared towards compliance with the DSCSA using RFID and IoT (“Internet of Things”) sensors in conjunction with blockchain, machine learning, and enterprise tracking software licensed from TrackX Holdings Inc. (“TrackX”).

“The Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA), was enacted by Congress on November 27, 2013. Title II of DQSA, the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), outlines steps to build an electronic, interoperable system to identify and trace certain prescription drugs as they are distributed in the United States. This will enhance FDA’s ability to help protect consumers from exposure to drugs that may be counterfeit, stolen, contaminated, or otherwise harmful. The system will also improve detection and removal of potentially dangerous drugs from the drug supply chain to protect U.S. consumers.”

Excerpt from the Food and Drug Administration webpage introducing the DSCSA and its objectives

In addition to the burden of compliance with new and emerging regulations such as the DSCSA, pharmaceutical industry players face other persisting challenges in their supply chains to include the following:

  • Approximately USD $200 billion worth of counterfeit drugs are sold annually worldwide2
  • Pharmaceutical cargo theft amounts to more than USD $1 billion per year, with the median theft value of USD $100,000 being above average compared to other industries3
  • Deficient storage and transportation practices (e.g., unrefrigerated vehicles, shipping times exceeding a drug’s shelf life) can cause damage to pharmaceuticals, identified as a multi-billion dollar problem in a 2018 study4
