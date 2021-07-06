EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive 30-day Safety Results for all Cohorts from the DAVIO Trial of EYP-1901 for wet-AMD

Study remains on track to report top line data in Q4 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced positive safety results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901, a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). All dose cohorts have reached at least 30-day post-dosing follow up.



“We are pleased by the 30-day safety data seen for all three cohorts of the EYP-1901 DAVIO trial in patients with wet AMD,” said Nancy Lurker, CEO of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “These early results continue to support our belief in the potential of EYP-1901 to be a safe and effective therapeutic for long-term treatment of wet AMD. We are looking forward to releasing interim efficacy results once we have sufficient follow-up data for all dose cohorts in the fourth quarter of this year. Additionally, we continue to progress toward initiating our clinical trials of EYP-1901 for diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.”