California Based Cannabis Wellness Brand CLIX Launches Partnership with OMURA’s Heat-Not-Burn Devices

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co Ltd, (CSE: CRFT) (“CRFT” or the “Company”), a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, is pleased to announce a partnership between their California-based cannabis brand CLIX and OMURA , the next generation whole flower Heat-Not-Burn designed to create an elevated social experience.

With high-tech, design-forward, easy to use devices, and cartridges that combine the benefits of whole flower with the convenience of vaping, Omura is revolutionizing the industry and showing how the future of vaping looks. Clix has partnered with OMURA to launch a series of herbal blended flower sticks using CLIX’s novel formulations.

Image 1: Omura Heat-Not Burn device
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c8f449b-2918-4a0f ...

Offering a more discreet, convenient, and sometimes healthier alternative to smoking, vaporizers are among the best-selling products in today’s cannabis market.   The CLIX x OMURA product line soft launched within the CLIX influencer network in June 2021, with distribution into California dispensaries debuting this July.

Matthew Watters, CEO of CRFT commented: “With significant distribution into the top dispensaries in Los Angeles, our partnership with Omura will increase CLIX market penetration and serve a unique need within our focused cannabis product portfolio. We are excited about offering consumers unique products in an award-winning device.”

Image 2: CLIX Cannabis-Infused Flowersticks
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab8e2f71-a2a7-4b6f ...

About BC Craft Supply Co LTD.

BC Craft Supply Co Ltd. is a diversified wellness company advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy. The Company offers a reimagined vision for craft markets through collaboration, expertise, and adaptation. Its operations include:

  • CRFT a curator and aggregator of craft cannabis, providing advocacy and access for premium small-batch growers to Canada’s cannabis market;
  • Medcann Health Products - a cultivation and processing facility in Chemainus BC;
  • Feelwell Brands, a successful cannabinoid brand house licensed in the state of California; and 
  • AVA Pathways a pre-clinical biotech company focused on neuroplasticity and mental health applications using psilocybin and compounds derived from mushrooms.

BC Craft works with local artists cross-sector and remains fervently committed to keeping the art, technique, and purity of their pursuit.

