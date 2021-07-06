Atlas Announces Ken Burns, Jr As New COO
AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider,
announced today that Ken J. Burns, Jr, PE has been appointed Chief Operating Officer following the planned retirement of previous COO Gary Cappa, and will assume the role immediately. He will
oversee the operations of Atlas and will work closely with the CEO to build on the Company’s strong foundation of operational excellence, project delivery and safety.
“Known as a results-driven leader, Ken brings an unsurpassed level of industry expertise and a strong background in operational discipline,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “With more than 32 years of diversified experience across all aspects of the business and a track record of execution at other companies, I know Ken will be a significant asset as a member of our leadership team. We are thrilled to have him on board.”
Most recently, Ken served as COO of Atkins for their US operations. He supervised the day-to-day operations of the $800 M transportation and infrastructure business, delivered operational and financial performance, and developed world class teams to ensure project delivery excellence for clients.
“I have consistently been impressed with Atlas’ leadership team and their commitment to solving problems that impact our clients and communities,” said Ken J. Burns, Jr, Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to the opportunity of becoming a member of this heart-led leadership team and building operational excellence to support the company’s strategic growth objectives.”
About Atlas Technical Consultants
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.
