Atlas Announces Ken Burns, Jr As New COO

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that Ken J. Burns, Jr, PE has been appointed Chief Operating Officer following the planned retirement of previous COO Gary Cappa, and will assume the role immediately. He will oversee the operations of Atlas and will work closely with the CEO to build on the Company’s strong foundation of operational excellence, project delivery and safety.



“Known as a results-driven leader, Ken brings an unsurpassed level of industry expertise and a strong background in operational discipline,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “With more than 32 years of diversified experience across all aspects of the business and a track record of execution at other companies, I know Ken will be a significant asset as a member of our leadership team. We are thrilled to have him on board.”