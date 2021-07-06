checkAd

Athira Pharma Announces Initiation of Open Label Extension Study for LIFT-AD and ACT-AD Clinical Trials of ATH-1017 for Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 13:00  |  46   |   |   

Study Extension allows for additional 26 weeks of treatment on ATH-1017

BOTHELL, Wash., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it is enrolling patients into an open label extension (OLEX) study for its ongoing Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD and Phase 2 ACT-AD studies of ATH-1017 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“This treatment extension allows us to meet investigator and patient interest in continuing treatment with ATH-1017. We can now collect up to 1 year of safety and efficacy data on ATH-1017, and patients who received placebo during the randomized portion of the trial will now be able to receive up to 26 weeks of therapy,” said Hans Moebius, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Athira. “It’s rewarding to have our first patients completing six months of study now continue their treatment. Our novel treatment approach is agnostic to the underlying disease pathology and is designed to focus on neuronal regeneration, which has the potential to improve clinical outcomes for patients.”

“There remains an urgent need for therapies that improve cognition for patients who are living with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease,” said Michael Mega, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Center for Cognitive Health and a principal investigator in the ACT-AD trial. “The data we will continue to collect in this open label extension could help us to better understand the long-term safety and efficacy profile of ATH-1017 and could help Athira best design future clinical trials of ATH-1017.”

The LIFT-AD and ACT-AD trials are evaluating ATH-1017, a small molecule therapeutic designed to enhance the activity of Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, which are expressed in the central nervous system, in order to promote brain health and function. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials are evaluating the safety and efficacy of ATH-1017 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Patients are stratified 1:1:1 to receive low dose ATH-1017 (40 mg/day), high dose ATH-1017 (70 mg/day) or placebo.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Athira Pharma Announces Initiation of Open Label Extension Study for LIFT-AD and ACT-AD Clinical Trials of ATH-1017 for Alzheimer’s Disease Study Extension allows for additional 26 weeks of treatment on ATH-1017BOTHELL, Wash., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EnWave Signs Contracts with Australian Cannabis Company for a Royalty-Bearing License and REV ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus