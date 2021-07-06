checkAd

Greenlane and KushCo Announce Commencement of Proxy Solicitation in Connection with their Previously Announced Merger

Greenlane to hold annual meeting on August 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET, for its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed merger

KushCo to hold special meeting virtually on August 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET, for its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed merger

Shareholders of Greenlane and of KushCo are encouraged to visit www.greenlanekushcotogether.com for consolidated information regarding the proposed transaction

BOCA RATON, Fla., and CYPRESS, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane”) (Nasdaq: GNLN), and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (''KushCo'') (OTCQX: KSHB) today announced the commencement of the proxy solicitation in connection with their previously announced proposed merger (the “Transaction”).

If approved, the Transaction will establish a leading ancillary cannabis company serving a premier group of customers, including many of the leading multi-state-operators and licensed producers, top smoke shops in the United States, and millions of consumers globally. Should approval be obtained from the shareholders of both Greenlane and KushCo, and if the other closing conditions are satisfied or waived, the Transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors for both Greenlane and KushCo, and by a special independent committee consisting entirely of Greenlane’s independent and disinterested directors (the “Special Committee”), which was appointed by the Greenlane board of directors. The boards of directors of Greenlane and KushCo have unanimously recommended that stockholders vote “FOR” the Transaction.

Greenlane will hold an annual meeting on August 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET (the “Greenlane Meeting”), for its shareholders to vote to approve the proposals relating to the Transaction. Greenlane shareholders that have any questions or need assistance in voting their shares should contact Greenlane’s proxy solicitor, D.F. King & Co., Inc., by telephone at (212) 269-5550 (call collect) or (800) 317-8033 (toll free) or by email at GNLN@dfking.com.

KushCo will hold a special meeting virtually on August 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET (the “KushCo Meeting”), for its shareholders to vote to approve the Merger Agreement. KushCo shareholders that have any questions or need assistance in voting their shares should contact KushCo’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (833) 497-7396 toll-free or at (203) 658-9400, or by email at kshb@info.morrowsodali.com.

