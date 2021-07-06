Edda Wind selects MacGregor for a further two Offshore Wind Service Vessels

Both vessels will be built at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Asturias, Spain and are sisters of the two CSOVs currently under construction. Each identical equipment package consists of one electrical gangway system, one 3D compensated Colibri crane and a remote control station located on the vessel bridge.

Following the receipt of equipment orders for four offshore wind service vessels announced in May 2020 , MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an additional order for another two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) that will further expand the Østensjø Rederi Edda Wind fleet.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s second quarter of 2021 order intake and the vessels will enter into service during the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024 respectively.

Both will be delivered with technology installed that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 30%, and will also be prepared for the future installation of zero emission hydrogen technology.

They will operate as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on the offshore turbines, and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 120 personnel in high standard cabins and common areas.

"MacGregor is delighted to have been selected again to supply critical equipment to the further two CSOV newbuildings, and we highly value the trust that Østensjø Rederi has placed in our capability to support expansion of the Edda Wind fleet,” says Leif Byström, Head of the Offshore Solutions Division.



