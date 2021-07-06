ParcelPal Announces the Execution of its First Warehouse to Support its Continued Company Growth and Expansion

As part of the Company’s continued expansion and growth plan, the Company has executed a lease agreement for a sizable (5,083 square feet) warehouse in Coquitlam. This will allow us to service many of the new customer agreements more efficiently and more cost-effectively. This will also have the added benefit of enabling us to expand and scale faster. As a result of our added warehousing and delivery capabilities, this will enable us to service the larger clients that have approached us in the recent months. Additionally, based on an anticipated surge of online delivery needs and expanded business opportunities in the second half of the year, we may have the need for an additional larger warehouse in one of our other major cities in which we operate, which is subject to a number of factors and consideration in the normal course of an operating business; however, we will provide a future update if and when we execute on such second warehouse facility.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement for its first warehouse in the Vancouver area to help with its continued growth.

CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “I am not only pleased with the new customers that we are continuously onboarding, but also very excited to have our first warehouse to better service our larger customers. This has been an important goal of mine as not only do I believe warehousing is a major growth area in the logistics space, but it marks a major growth milestone for the Company. With this, it will also help us to have higher margins and be more efficient in our route planning and execution. We have been putting important pieces of our business puzzle in place to be able to continue to be an increasingly trusted leader in this space.”

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

