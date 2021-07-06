checkAd

ValOre Acquires 16,000 hectares of New Tenements at Pedra Branca PGE Project

29% increase in land holdings to cover an additional 50 kilometres of prospective geological trend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSXV: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”) today announced the acquisition of new tenements at ValOre’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Element (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil.

“The ground acquired by ValOre in the June 2021 ANM bid holds district-scale potential to host multiple significant PGE deposits, and effectively secures the most unexplored trend of prospective geology at Pedra Branca” stated ValOre’s VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. “We plan to rapidly advance the development of our target pipeline with the acquisition of WorldView spectral data, extension of ground or droneborne magnetics, and regional geological mapping, prospecting and sampling.”

Highlights of Newly Acquired Ground at Pedra Branca:

  • Twelve claims totaling 16,000 hectares (“ha”) acquired through an Agência Nacional de Mineração (“ANM”) bid process conducted during June 2021;
  • Acquisition of over 50 kilometres (“km”) of underexplored, undrilled, geological trend highly prospective for PGE discovery;
  • Compelling data from historic exploration work, including untested soil anomalies, high grade grab samples, and coincident favorable geophysical signatures;
  • Excellent existing network of well-maintained access roads and power supply throughout the expanded land position;
  • First phase of exploration in preparation, including: WorldView spectral data, ground or droneborne magnetics, regional geological mapping and prospecting.

Pedra Branca Land Acquisition Summary

ValOre has significantly added (29% increase in total hectares) to the district-scale land position in Brazil by acquiring 12 new claims (16,000 ha) through the June 2021 ANM bid process. The new ground covers over 50 km of untested prospective geological trend associated with the Paleoproterozoic mafic to ultramafic Troia Unit, which serves as the host belt for Pedra Branca’s PGE-bearing layered ultramafic sequence. The potential is further supported by compelling historical geochemistry and geophysics, with excellent existing road access and power supply throughout. CLICK HERE for a location map of the updated Pedra Branca land position (Figure 1).

