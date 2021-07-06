Rohde & Schwarz strengthens position in quantum technology market by acquiring Zurich Instruments AG
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 06.07.2021, 13:10 | 26 | 0 |
Munich/Zurich (ots) - The Rohde & Schwarz technology group, a trailblazer in
future areas such as 6G and autonomous driving, will now also be active in the
field of quantum computing. The July 1, 2021 acquisition of Zurich Instruments
AG, a technological leader in test and measurement, will help Rohde & Schwarz
further expand its test & measurement division. The Swiss company Zurich
Instruments AG will be run as a full subsidiary.
In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the
high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. It is a
future trend involving billions in governmental subsidies and industrial
investment. Rohde & Schwarz is already active in quantum sensing. Thanks to the
acquisition, the company is now positioning its T&M solutions in quantum
computing, one of the most promising future technologies in the world.
future areas such as 6G and autonomous driving, will now also be active in the
field of quantum computing. The July 1, 2021 acquisition of Zurich Instruments
AG, a technological leader in test and measurement, will help Rohde & Schwarz
further expand its test & measurement division. The Swiss company Zurich
Instruments AG will be run as a full subsidiary.
In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the
high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. It is a
future trend involving billions in governmental subsidies and industrial
investment. Rohde & Schwarz is already active in quantum sensing. Thanks to the
acquisition, the company is now positioning its T&M solutions in quantum
computing, one of the most promising future technologies in the world.
Zurich Instruments offers cutting-edge test and measurement systems to
scientific and industrial research customers. The company has been at the
forefront of science since its founding in 2008. A spin-off of the Swiss Federal
Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), Zurich Instruments has grown
continuously ever since. The company has over 100 employees at its Zurich
headquarters and regional offices in China, the USA, France, South Korea, Japan
and Italy. In addition to quantum technology, Zurich Instruments has a strong
network and extensive experience in academic physics research.
Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, explains: "We are looking
forward to developing technological solutions for the future together with
Zurich Instruments. We are also strengthening our position in the scientific
realm. Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments already share a passion for
advancing science and innovation."
The test and measurement market for quantum computing holds enormous potential
for both companies. Operating and maintaining a large-scale quantum computer
requires numerous, specific T&M solutions. Thanks to their complementary
products, Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments will provide complete solutions
in the future.
Dr. Sadik Hafizovic, co-founder and CEO of Zurich Instruments, adds: "In Rohde &
Schwarz, we found a company that can provide us with access to the latest and
best technologies. The size, stability and technological expertise of Rohde &
Schwarz offer optimal conditions for us to remain a leader in the rapidly
growing quantum computing market and continue to grow as an independent
subsidiary."
For customers at Zurich Instruments, the new constellation means even more
future-ready, innovative product roadmaps for lock-in amplifiers, impedance T&M
instruments and quantum computing control systems. Continuing the relationships
with existing customers and partners is essential to both companies. All
functions at Zurich Instruments will remain in place, from development and
production to marketing and sales.
Together with Zurich Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz will continue to shape the
technologies of the future - for a safer and connected world.
Rohde & Schwarz
The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to
paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in
test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded
more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and
government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had
around 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue
of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is
headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Zurich Instruments AG
Zurich Instruments makes cutting-edge instrumentation for scientists and
technologists in advanced laboratories who are passionate about phenomena that
are often notoriously difficult to measure. The company's core offering includes
lock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, arbitrary waveform generators, and the
first commercially available quantum computing control system. Zurich
Instruments brings innovation to scientific instrumentation and quantum control
systems in the medium-frequency (MF), ultra-high-frequency (UHF) and now also
super-high-frequency (SHF) ranges by combining frequency- and time-domain tools
within each of its products. This approach reduces the complexity of laboratory
setups and unlocks new measurement strategies.
R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.
All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the
Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com .
Contact:
Rohde & Schwarz: Monika Roth (phone: +49 89 4129 16652; email:
press@rohde-schwarz.com)
Zurich Instruments: Dr. Jan Benhelm (phone: +41 44 515 01 20; email:
press@zhinst.com)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/4961094
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
scientific and industrial research customers. The company has been at the
forefront of science since its founding in 2008. A spin-off of the Swiss Federal
Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), Zurich Instruments has grown
continuously ever since. The company has over 100 employees at its Zurich
headquarters and regional offices in China, the USA, France, South Korea, Japan
and Italy. In addition to quantum technology, Zurich Instruments has a strong
network and extensive experience in academic physics research.
Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, explains: "We are looking
forward to developing technological solutions for the future together with
Zurich Instruments. We are also strengthening our position in the scientific
realm. Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments already share a passion for
advancing science and innovation."
The test and measurement market for quantum computing holds enormous potential
for both companies. Operating and maintaining a large-scale quantum computer
requires numerous, specific T&M solutions. Thanks to their complementary
products, Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments will provide complete solutions
in the future.
Dr. Sadik Hafizovic, co-founder and CEO of Zurich Instruments, adds: "In Rohde &
Schwarz, we found a company that can provide us with access to the latest and
best technologies. The size, stability and technological expertise of Rohde &
Schwarz offer optimal conditions for us to remain a leader in the rapidly
growing quantum computing market and continue to grow as an independent
subsidiary."
For customers at Zurich Instruments, the new constellation means even more
future-ready, innovative product roadmaps for lock-in amplifiers, impedance T&M
instruments and quantum computing control systems. Continuing the relationships
with existing customers and partners is essential to both companies. All
functions at Zurich Instruments will remain in place, from development and
production to marketing and sales.
Together with Zurich Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz will continue to shape the
technologies of the future - for a safer and connected world.
Rohde & Schwarz
The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to
paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in
test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded
more than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and
government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz had
around 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue
of EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company is
headquartered in Munich, Germany.
Zurich Instruments AG
Zurich Instruments makes cutting-edge instrumentation for scientists and
technologists in advanced laboratories who are passionate about phenomena that
are often notoriously difficult to measure. The company's core offering includes
lock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, arbitrary waveform generators, and the
first commercially available quantum computing control system. Zurich
Instruments brings innovation to scientific instrumentation and quantum control
systems in the medium-frequency (MF), ultra-high-frequency (UHF) and now also
super-high-frequency (SHF) ranges by combining frequency- and time-domain tools
within each of its products. This approach reduces the complexity of laboratory
setups and unlocks new measurement strategies.
R&S® is a registered trademark of Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.
All press releases, including photos for downloading, are available on the
Internet at http://www.press.rohde-schwarz.com .
Contact:
Rohde & Schwarz: Monika Roth (phone: +49 89 4129 16652; email:
press@rohde-schwarz.com)
Zurich Instruments: Dr. Jan Benhelm (phone: +41 44 515 01 20; email:
press@zhinst.com)
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75527/4961094
OTS: Rohde & Schwarz
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0