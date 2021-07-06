Rohde & Schwarz strengthens position in quantum technology market by acquiring Zurich Instruments AG

Munich/Zurich (ots) - The Rohde & Schwarz technology group, a trailblazer in

future areas such as 6G and autonomous driving, will now also be active in the

field of quantum computing. The July 1, 2021 acquisition of Zurich Instruments

AG, a technological leader in test and measurement, will help Rohde & Schwarz

further expand its test & measurement division. The Swiss company Zurich

Instruments AG will be run as a full subsidiary.



In the coming decades, quantum technologies will significantly shape the

high-tech industry. The potential for industry and research is enormous. It is a

future trend involving billions in governmental subsidies and industrial

investment. Rohde & Schwarz is already active in quantum sensing. Thanks to the

acquisition, the company is now positioning its T&M solutions in quantum

computing, one of the most promising future technologies in the world.





Zurich Instruments offers cutting-edge test and measurement systems toscientific and industrial research customers. The company has been at theforefront of science since its founding in 2008. A spin-off of the Swiss FederalInstitute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), Zurich Instruments has growncontinuously ever since. The company has over 100 employees at its Zurichheadquarters and regional offices in China, the USA, France, South Korea, Japanand Italy. In addition to quantum technology, Zurich Instruments has a strongnetwork and extensive experience in academic physics research.Peter Riedel, President and COO of Rohde & Schwarz, explains: "We are lookingforward to developing technological solutions for the future together withZurich Instruments. We are also strengthening our position in the scientificrealm. Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments already share a passion foradvancing science and innovation."The test and measurement market for quantum computing holds enormous potentialfor both companies. Operating and maintaining a large-scale quantum computerrequires numerous, specific T&M solutions. Thanks to their complementaryproducts, Rohde & Schwarz and Zurich Instruments will provide complete solutionsin the future.Dr. Sadik Hafizovic, co-founder and CEO of Zurich Instruments, adds: "In Rohde &Schwarz, we found a company that can provide us with access to the latest andbest technologies. The size, stability and technological expertise of Rohde &Schwarz offer optimal conditions for us to remain a leader in the rapidlygrowing quantum computing market and continue to grow as an independentsubsidiary."For customers at Zurich Instruments, the new constellation means even morefuture-ready, innovative product roadmaps for lock-in amplifiers, impedance T&Minstruments and quantum computing control systems. Continuing the relationshipswith existing customers and partners is essential to both companies. Allfunctions at Zurich Instruments will remain in place, from development andproduction to marketing and sales.Together with Zurich Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz will continue to shape thetechnologies of the future - for a safer and connected world.Rohde & SchwarzThe Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes topaving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions intest & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Foundedmore than 85 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry andgovernment customers around the globe. On June 30, 2020, Rohde & Schwarz hadaround 12,300 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenueof EUR 2.58 billion in the 2019/2020 fiscal year (July to June). The company isheadquartered in Munich, Germany.Zurich Instruments AGZurich Instruments makes cutting-edge instrumentation for scientists andtechnologists in advanced laboratories who are passionate about phenomena thatare often notoriously difficult to measure. The company's core offering includeslock-in amplifiers, impedance analyzers, arbitrary waveform generators, and thefirst commercially available quantum computing control system. ZurichInstruments brings innovation to scientific instrumentation and quantum controlsystems in the medium-frequency (MF), ultra-high-frequency (UHF) and now alsosuper-high-frequency (SHF) ranges by combining frequency- and time-domain toolswithin each of its products. This approach reduces the complexity of laboratorysetups and unlocks new measurement strategies.