BASF Sells Solenis Stake to Platinum Equity; Enterprise Value $5.25 Billion Autor: PLX AI | 06.07.2021, 13:03 | 51 | 0 | 0 06.07.2021, 13:03 | (PLX AI) – BASF and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to sell Solenis to Platinum Equity at enterprise value of $5.25 billion, which includes net debt of around $2.5 billion.

BASF: Closing of the transaction expected before the end of 2021

BASF holds 49% of the shares in Solenis; 51% of the shares are held by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and the Solenis management

With over 5,200 employees, Solenis is serving customers in water-intensive industries by helping them solve complex water treatment and process improvement challenges

In 2019, BASF transferred its paper wet-end and water chemicals business to Solenis, creating a leading global solutions provider for the paper and water treatment industries

In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020, the company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, generated sales of $2.8 billion

BASF and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice will fully exit their investment in Solenis as part of the transaction announced today

The transaction does not affect any of the existing mid- to long-term supply agreements and commercial relationships between BASF and Solenis

BASF will continue to supply products to or source products from Solenis under these agreements



