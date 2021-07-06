

On June 30, 2021, Lünendonk published the results of its current market analysis of German medium-sized IT companies. Every year, 20 market players make the list. Basis for inclusion is not only revenue and the number of employees, but also various industry key metrics. The ranking is part of the Lünendonk study called "The Market for IT Consulting and IT Services in Germany". In making the list, Lünendonk surveyed around 85 IT service providers and 130 IT managers from upper mid-size companies, large enterprises, and corporations.

The 20 leading midmarket IT consultancies grew by an average of 4.7% in 2020 (2019: 8.4%), generating total revenue of EUR 3.6 billion. Although the COVID pandemic led to a slowdown in growth across the industry, segments such as cloud migration, software development, and data analytics achieved high demand. With geographic revenue in Germany of €116.4 million in 2020's financial year (out of its total global turnover of €430.4 million), Nagarro debuted in 2nd place in this year's rankings. Nagarro narrowly missed out on the 1st place, in terms of total company revenue.

"Nagarro is one of the leading IT service providers in Germany, and even internationally, which is once again confirmed by the current Lünendonk list. Our customers appreciate our agile and global character, our entrepreneurial mindset, and above all, our strongly client-centric way of working. With this mix, we would like to maintain or improve our very good ranking", stated Jörg Dietmann, co-founder of Nagarro.

Trending topics for 2021

Lünendonk analyst Tobias Ganowski foresees clear trending topics for the coming year: "IT consultancies expect particularly high demand around cloud transformation and the management of hybrid IT landscapes." Likewise, IT service providers anticipate high demand around customer experience and data analytics. "On the one hand, IT is to be brought up to a new technological level, which promises low costs, easier handling, and a higher degree of automation. On the other hand, new IT-based products are to be developed and digital business models established. The value contribution of IT in companies will thus continue to rise," adds Ganowski.