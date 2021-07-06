checkAd

Nagarro SE Nagarro nabs 2nd Place in Germany's 'Lünendonk List'

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 13:12  |  41   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 06.07.2021 / 13:12

July, 6th 2021: For the first time, Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, participated in the market survey conducted by German B2B-consulting firm Lünendonk und Hossenfelder GmbH. The company achieved a podium finish in the list of "Leading medium-sized IT consulting and system integration companies in Germany."

On June 30, 2021, Lünendonk published the results of its current market analysis of German medium-sized IT companies. Every year, 20 market players make the list. Basis for inclusion is not only revenue and the number of employees, but also various industry key metrics. The ranking is part of the Lünendonk study called "The Market for IT Consulting and IT Services in Germany". In making the list, Lünendonk surveyed around 85 IT service providers and 130 IT managers from upper mid-size companies, large enterprises, and corporations.

The 20 leading midmarket IT consultancies grew by an average of 4.7% in 2020 (2019: 8.4%), generating total revenue of EUR 3.6 billion. Although the COVID pandemic led to a slowdown in growth across the industry, segments such as cloud migration, software development, and data analytics achieved high demand. With geographic revenue in Germany of €116.4 million in 2020's financial year (out of its total global turnover of €430.4 million), Nagarro debuted in 2nd place in this year's rankings. Nagarro narrowly missed out on the 1st place, in terms of total company revenue.

"Nagarro is one of the leading IT service providers in Germany, and even internationally, which is once again confirmed by the current Lünendonk list. Our customers appreciate our agile and global character, our entrepreneurial mindset, and above all, our strongly client-centric way of working. With this mix, we would like to maintain or improve our very good ranking", stated Jörg Dietmann, co-founder of Nagarro.

Trending topics for 2021

Lünendonk analyst Tobias Ganowski foresees clear trending topics for the coming year: "IT consultancies expect particularly high demand around cloud transformation and the management of hybrid IT landscapes." Likewise, IT service providers anticipate high demand around customer experience and data analytics. "On the one hand, IT is to be brought up to a new technological level, which promises low costs, easier handling, and a higher degree of automation. On the other hand, new IT-based products are to be developed and digital business models established. The value contribution of IT in companies will thus continue to rise," adds Ganowski.

Seite 1 von 3


Nagarro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nagarro SE Nagarro nabs 2nd Place in Germany's 'Lünendonk List' DGAP-Media / 06.07.2021 / 13:12 July, 6th 2021: For the first time, Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, participated in the market survey conducted by German B2B-consulting firm Lünendonk und Hossenfelder GmbH. The company achieved a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG submits request for transfer of the shares of the minority ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Schneider Electric Investment AG übermittelt Übertragungsverlangen hinsichtlich der Aktien der ...
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
EQS-News: Realizing the full potential of the digital workplace with ALSO
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:12 Uhr
02.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
02.07.21
DGAP-DD: Nagarro SE deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
21.06.21
16.06.21
Deutsche Börse nimmt Nagarro SE in SDAX auf
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen