Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National Security Solutions Portfolio

Enhances technical capabilities and positions HII in high-growth mission-critical security solutions: C5ISR, advanced military training and simulation, artificial intelligence, big data and electronic warfare



Provides high-end solutions critical to multi-domain distributed operations, well aligned with future U.S. Navy and Department of Defense modernization and readiness priorities

Accelerates Technical Solutions growth rate to 7% to 9% CAGR through 2024

Expected to be significantly cash flow accretive in 2022 and GAAP EPS accretive in 2023

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alion Science and Technology for $1.65 billion in cash from Veritas Capital, subject to customary adjustments. Alion is a high value-added, technology-driven solutions provider for the global defense marketplace. The transaction represents an enterprise value-to-expected 2022 adjusted EBITDA1 multiple of approximately 12.2x. Alion will become part of Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Technical Solutions division. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Alion provides advanced engineering and R&D services in the areas of ISR, military training and simulation, cyber, data analytics and other next-generation technology based solutions to the DOD and intelligence community customers, with the U.S. Navy representing about one third of current annual revenues. Alion is poised for continued strong growth with over $3 billion in backlog today, with more than $5 billion in estimated contract value and a robust opportunity pipeline. Alion has more than 3,200 employees with over 80% of employees maintaining security clearances.



“We established the Technical Solutions division in 2016 with a vision and strategy focused on partnering with our customers to solve their most pressing challenges,” said Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO. “Today’s announcement, coupled with our previous investments in leading edge technologies, such as cybersecurity and autonomous systems, reflects our commitment to stay on the cutting edge of critical, high-growth national security solutions and generate significant long-term value for our shareholders.”