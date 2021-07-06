checkAd

AngioSoma, Inc. Is Officially GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation.

FINRA Approval for the AngioSoma name change is effective immediately.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) is now officially GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC).  This announcement is effective immediately and the market effective date is today, July 6, 2021.  GlobeStar Therapeutics has a new CUSIP number which is 37960P104 as well.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to “help people begin their journeys to health,” GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

“We are thrilled that our name change is complete,” said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. “This is simply the first step of many in our growth and expansion.  GlobeStar Therapeutics is a company that understands the importance of continuing to strive to meet the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

The process to change the AngioSoma name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation began many months ago and with the new name comes a new website that we will be launching shortly.  Until then, you can find our new logo and information about our company on our existing website.  We anticipate releasing the new site later this month. 

The new website will have a full health library as an addition to our already robust informational offerings.  Within the health library you will find information on Multiple Sclerosis and other disease, blogs, and a full resource framework for anyone wants to learn more about these challenging neurodegenerative diseases.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words believes, expects, anticipate or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, description of anyone’s past success is no guarantee of future success. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma (OTCBB: SOAN) is a healthcare company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality healthcare solutions to the medical community.  With a focus on Multiple Sclerosis and other chronic diseases, AngioSoma’s team is committed to helping those suffering begin their journey back to health.  More information about AngioSoma can be found at www.angiosoma.com.

Media Contact:

Brooke Greenwald
Cornerstone Communications, LTD
Brooke@cornerstonepr.net
240-360-0866

SOURCE: AngioSoma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654300/AngioSoma-Inc-Is-Officially-GlobeSta ...

