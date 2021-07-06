AngioSoma, Inc. Is Officially GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation.

FINRA Approval for the AngioSoma name change is effective immediately.RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) is now officially GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC). This announcement is effective …

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) is now officially GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC). This announcement is effective immediately and the market effective date is today, July 6, 2021. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a new CUSIP number which is 37960P104 as well.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to “help people begin their journeys to health,” GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.

“We are thrilled that our name change is complete,” said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation. “This is simply the first step of many in our growth and expansion. GlobeStar Therapeutics is a company that understands the importance of continuing to strive to meet the challenges associated with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

The process to change the AngioSoma name to GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation began many months ago and with the new name comes a new website that we will be launching shortly. Until then, you can find our new logo and information about our company on our existing website. We anticipate releasing the new site later this month.

The new website will have a full health library as an addition to our already robust informational offerings. Within the health library you will find information on Multiple Sclerosis and other disease, blogs, and a full resource framework for anyone wants to learn more about these challenging neurodegenerative diseases.

