Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor Fitzgerald’s CF Acquisition Corp. V

Nettar Group, Inc. (“Satellogic” or the “Company”), a leader in high-resolution satellite data collection, and CF Acquisition Corp. V (Nasdaq: CFV) (“CFAC V”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Satellogic becoming a publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. After closing, Satellogic will trade on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol SATL.

Changing the Way We See the Earth: Using its proven technology at scale, Satellogic will be positioned to remap the Earth daily in high resolution and at an affordable price-point, cementing the Company’s position as a leader in Earth imagery and fundamentally changing the way people access and use satellite data. The Company’s unique, patented camera design captures 10 times more data from a single satellite than any other small Earth Observation satellite. Satellogic currently has 17 commercial satellites in orbit, including four launched on June 30. At 70 centimeters per pixel, the high-resolution images of Earth produced by Satellogic satellites add up to more capacity than the next four competitors combined. Each satellite collects approximately 300,000 sq km of data per day, significantly more than any competitor, and produces full-motion videos of up to two minutes in length.

Delivering Data to Solve the World’s Most Pressing Problems: Satellogic was founded to help solve some of the greatest challenges of our time: resource utilization and distribution. From tradeoffs between food, energy and water supplies, to monitoring the impacts of natural disasters, global health and humanitarian crises in the midst of a looming climate emergency; access to a continually refreshed source of global, high-quality data is critical to confronting some of the world’s most crucial issues.

Highly Scalable, Vertically Integrated and Competitive Operating Model: Satellogic designs and manufactures every core component that goes into creating and manufacturing its satellites. This vertical integration provides a significant cost advantage, enabling Satellogic to produce and launch satellites for less than one-tenth the cost of its competitors, which buy components and use third-party assemblers. It also results in shorter R&D cycles and the ability to efficiently scale while maintaining overall quality. By comparison, Satellogic is achieving over 60 times better unit economics than its closest peers in the NewSpace sector, and more than 100 times better unit economics than legacy competitors.

