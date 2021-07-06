MYM Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis

Highland Grow is currently profitable on an EBITDA basis, unlocks margin expansion and is expected to be immediately accretive to IM CannabisSuper premium positioning, complementary brands, enhanced distribution and export opportunities provide …

Closing is expected on or around July 9, 2021

TORONTO, ON and GLIL YAM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC), a multi-country operator ("MCO") in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sectors with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, is pleased to announce that at MYM Nutraceutical Inc.'s ("MYM") (CSE:MYM) special meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), shareholders of MYM overwhelmingly approved the previously announced transaction pursuant to which IMC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of MYM by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was approved by 91.14% of the votes cast by all of the MYM shareholders eligible to vote at the Meeting. The Arrangement was also approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101, with 89.89% of the eligible votes cast in favour of the Arrangement.

Strategic and Financial Benefits

The acquisition of MYM, and its licensed producer subsidiary Highland Grow Inc. ("Highland Grow"), is expected to provide financial, operational and strategic benefits to IMC upon closing. Some of these benefits include:

Financially accretive with immediate margin expansion opportunities: The consolidation of Highland Grow is expected to be immediately accretive to IMC's financial results in Q3 2021 and beyond. Through active category management, increased distribution and a broader offering of SKUs, it is expected that the acquisition of MYM will drive immediate incremental synergies of more than $4 million per annum upon closing.

Enhanced distribution and operational capabilities: With distribution points across most provinces and territories, Highland Grow expands WAGNERS' (IMC's Canadian recreational brand) distribution strategy and is expected to accelerate incremental revenue growth as the Company integrates its commercial strategies. The acquisition also creates an opportunity to optimize facilities, improve process flow and increase annual production as a result. MYM's Sublime facility in Laval, Quebec houses over 150 unique genetics and combined with WAGNERS genetic portfolio will position the combined company for product and SKU innovation to meet rapidly evolving consumer preferences in Canada, Israel and additional overseas markets.

Proven and complementary brand and products: Highland Grow is a highly regarded brand in the Canadian adult-use market as demonstrated by its proven commercial success, growing revenue, as well as customer and budtender feedback. Highland Grow's super premium offerings complement WAGNERS premium positioning, providing consumers with exceptional value for money across a continuum of quality and price points.

Completion of the Arrangement remains conditional on approval by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Subject to obtaining such court approval and the satisfaction or waiver of all other closing conditions, it is anticipated that the Arrangement will be completed on or about July 9, 2021. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the shares of MYM will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). In exchange for each MYM common share, shareholders of MYM will receive 0.022 common shares of IMC. IMC's common shares trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the CSE under the ticker "IMCC".