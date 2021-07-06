Blackbird partners with Univision to drive large-scale streaming video production efficiencies

Univision is the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the United States, which entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio, digital and streaming platforms.

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM:BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud native video editing platform, Blackbird, announced today that Univision has entered into a multi-year deal to deploy Blackbird to drive large-scale video production efficiencies across its streaming and digital media operations.

Blackbird was selected by Univision for professional-grade, ultra-efficient cloud native video editing and publishing of content across its streaming and digital media operations. Univision's multi-site production team will use browser-based Blackbird both remotely and in the office to rapidly reversion large volumes of partner content in the cloud - removing the need to upload and download files, saving significant time and cost.

Deployed within Univision's Google Cloud Platform infrastructure, editors can seamlessly publish short, medium and long form content to multiple digital end points including social, web, over the top (OTT) and video on demand (VOD) platforms for millions of viewers to enjoy.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "We're simply thrilled to add Univision, another large and influential media company, to Blackbird's growing U.S. based client list. Our technology will allow the company to reversion, enrich and publish content across its wide range of genres and to its many digital, streaming and broadcast platforms. We are very much looking forward to working with their team."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. The Company's customers include Tata Communications, EVS, BT, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, NHL, Eleven Sports, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 69 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.video

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

www.youtube.com/c/Blackbirdcloud

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456628/Blackbird.jpg