META Completes UK-Funded Project towards Developing Non-Invasive Glucose Sensing System

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021   

"Home Hub" System Uses Multiwavelength Biosensing to Improve Accuracy

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the conclusion of a 27-month long project to develop a non-invasive glucose sensing prototype, which combined radio wave and optical sensors to improve accuracy in predicting glucose level changes. The developed biosensing prototype is a critical step towards a "Home Hub" system targeted at monitoring biological parameters. The project was supported with about £911K (US$1.25M) from Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, a non-departmental public body funded by a grant-in-aid from the UK government. This collaborative effort took place in the UK and involved four partners: META (via its wholly owned UK subsidiary, Medical Wireless Sensing Ltd.), The Imagination Factory, Virtual Clinic Direct, and Brunel Innovation Centre.

During the project, several prototypes of the system were developed, designed for use by diabetes patients in point of care settings such as homes and clinics. The system consists of a "Home Hub" along with a wearable element for overnight trend monitoring. It uses multiwavelength biosensing technology, which combines optical and radio wave sensors along with machine learning processing. The project demonstrated in a laboratory environment that the system improves the accuracy in predicting glucose level changes, compared to using standalone sensors. Preliminary results of the project, using an early prototype system, were published in the journal Sensors (https://doi.org/10.3390/s21093275), which may also be found on META's website under Applications / Medical Applications. The novel multiwavelength biosensing technology is protected with two patent applications filed in 2021 and extends the previous research work on this topic resulting in a total of 5 patent families, comprising 11 international patents (4 granted, 7 pending).

"Accurately measuring glucose without drawing blood must overcome a number of challenges, including the weak signature of the glucose molecule compared to other tissue components and water, the signal interference from other biological substances, calibrating for the effects of environmental factors such as ambient temperature and skin moisture," said Themos Kallos, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of META. "In this work, we have demonstrated that combining optical and radio wave sensors with data processing using artificial intelligence improves accuracy compared to standalone sensors. We are continuing development of this system, seeking new strategic partners, and planning to conduct pre-clinical human studies scheduled to start this summer."

