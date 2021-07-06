checkAd

VirExit Technologies, Inc. Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health To Advisory Board.

Autor: Accesswire
Srinivasan's medical and advisory experience is expected to play a key role in VirExit's soon-to-launch educational, health and wellness portal.

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) has added Kaushik Srinivasan to the Advisory Board. Srinivasan's experience in corporate business, product evaluation, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the VirExit team. Mr. Srinivasan will focus his efforts working with the team on content, product reviews, and our whole health approach. He will assist in populating the SaferPlace Market with curated products focused on wellness, health, and safety.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, VirExit Technologies, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on the wellness, health, and safety verticals for businesses and consumers. This approach is something we all need to be mindful of as we begin our return to work and normalcy in earnest.

"Kaushik Srinivasan brings a wealth of new product opportunities to VirExit and we are thrilled to be working with him," said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, VirExit Technologies. "VirExit is a company that understands working with the top professionals within their field. This arms our team with the tools we need to have a greater impact when it comes to wellness, health, and safety."

Kaushik Srinivasan is an accomplished C-Suite Executive, Consultant, Healthcare Attorney, Medical Real Estate Developer, and Entrepreneur with varied experience in the healthcare industry spanning clinical services, outpatient and ancillary care, medical devices, health law, and commercial real estate.

Throughout his executive career, Kaushik has held leadership positions with increasing responsibility in a variety of healthcare roles. As a CEO in training at Community Health Systems and Quorum Health, he oversaw the operations and growth of several clinical and ancillary departments, introduced new service lines, led the construction of outpatient clinics, and identified opportunities to innovate by partnering with third-party vendors.

As the CEO of Radiant Health, he has led due diligence analyses and business plan developments for Fortune 500 companies, medical schools, and high profile universities. In addition, he has provided legal and business consulting to various clients pertaining to mergers & acquisitions, medical device commercialization, contract negotiations, financial valuations, and regulatory approval.

