AI/ML's Health Gauge Chosen to Participate in Leading Accelerator Programs

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML), (OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Health Gauge, was selected to participate in several of the foremost US-based Accelerator Programs, designed to help advance promising digital health technology companies towards profitability.

"The fact that Health Gauge was chosen, amongst a select few, to participate in these world-class programs is a real testament and further validation of Health Gauge's transformative technology and business model" said Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman of AI/ML Innovations Inc. "Health Gauge continues to benefit from the knowledge and relationships acquired through its participation in these programs."

Health Gauge successfully participated in and benefited from the following programs:

MATTER.health (Chicago, IL): Health Gauge was one of only five Canadian companies selected to participate in Chicago's world-recognized MATTER.health program in 2019. Health Gauge remains an alumni organization and maintains connections there, leveraging these relationships for the advancement of Health Gauge's market penetration strategy.

MATTER.health is world-recognized for the quality of its program that creates positive dynamics for digital health companies and leaders to interact on addressing next generation solutions. With MATTER's non-profit and no-equity model as the foundation, its community is a neutral platform where healthcare entrepreneurs can come together with industry leaders, scientists and clinicians from across the globe to collaborate on developing next-generation healthcare and life sciences technologies.

CELS-SFO Canadian Entrepreneurs in Life Sciences (Silicon Valley, CA): Health Gauge was selected among a group of only ten companies to participate in its program designed to support the advancement of innovative Canadian Life Science businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley through the power of community and connections and the access to capital in Silicon Valley.

CELS is the leading Canadian program that assists Canadian innovation-oriented companies in launching in the United States, as well as providing experienced and influential connections in Silicon Valley and across the United States.

Newchip (Austin, TX): Health Gauge was approached by Newchip in 2020 to participate in their health tech-oriented business development program, which attracts and works with companies from around the world. Health Gauge has been applying the diverse set of online services afforded by Newchip to build out contacts in the community across the United States.

Disclaimer

