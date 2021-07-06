checkAd

Uplift Aerospace Makes Public Market Debut

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021   

Pioneer of Lunar Manufacturing and Premiere Multiplanetary Marketplace Shares Vision to Expand the Future Economy Out of This World

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is pleased to announce its transformative move onto the public market, through its acquisition by NRP Stone, Inc., already listed on the OTC. The closing of this acquisition on June 30th makes investment in Uplift's visionary business initiatives available on a wider scale than ever before.

Uplift CEO and Founder Josh Hanes said, "We have chosen to enter the public markets through an acquisition to accelerate our plans to reach the Moon. This approach allows both small and large investors to participate in our successes from the very beginning. This public listing affords greater access to capital, enhances Uplift's ability to attract additional talent to our management team, and allows the use of our public equity to execute future acquisition strategies." Mr. Hanes continued, "We would like to thank the existing NRPI shareholders and welcome our new shareholders. This acquisition is an important milestone as we continue to grow and build shareholder value."

BUILDING BLOCKS FOR LUNAR CONSTRUCTION

Uplift is pioneering technologies to produce building materials made on, and from, the surface of the moon. The revolutionary project will demonstrate the functionality of lunar regolith, the particles that blanket the moon, as a component in manufacturing and construction. An autonomous rover equipped to collect lunar regolith will be integrated with a processing system that binds this aggregate with our proprietary material to mold a range of shapes for varied future applications. Using Luna-Crete™, our high-performance compound in development, Uplift aims to create the first structure ever made on the moon from lunar material.

EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTS DEFINED BY SPACE

In light of the boom in space tourism, and the market's proven desire for space-related products, Uplift has designed the premiere multiplanetary marketplace. The Constellation Vault™ is an unparalleled platform for commercial promotion and exhibition in low Earth orbit. Uplift is collaborating with the highest-caliber artisans and designers to create one-of-a-kind objects envisioned especially for the inimitable properties of space, as well as providing a marketing platform for the most rare and collected items from our world. The inaugural Capsule Collection is planned to launch into orbital space in 2022. The Constellation Vault™ will offer patrons the exclusive opportunity to acquire coveted items via private sales and auctions in space, delivered upon return to Earth. Uplift's new platform will later be scaled to supply goods for in-space markets.

