As per BIS Research Study, Global Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market to Reach $2.58 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market is projected to reach $2.58 billion by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2021-2031.

Sub-orbital spaceflight can be referred to as when a spacecraft's trajectory touches the surface of the gravitating body from where it is launched, which is an altitude higher than 100 km above sea level. Sub-orbital transportation not only includes using spacecraft for microgravity experiments, satellite deployments, or cargo delivery but also encompasses space tourism. Space tourism has been one of the focused areas in the space industry, particularly for commercial space entities.

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "With the growing technological innovations and developments for space transportation and the growing interest of the public to have a view of space and experience weightlessness, it is expected that sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market will grow significantly during the forecast period."

Key Companies Operating in the Market

The key companies operating in the market include Blue Origin, Dassault Aviation, exos Aerospace, i-Space, Near Space Corporation, Orbspace, PD AeroSpace, LTD, Raven Aerostar, SHIPinSPACE LTD, SpaceX, Stratodynamics, Swedish Space Corporation, UP Aerospace, Virgin Galactic, World View, Zero Gravity Corporation, and Zero 2 Infinity. Other emerging players in the market include Suborbitality s.r.o., OneSpace, Equatorial Space Systems, Black Sky Aerospace, and Space Perspective.