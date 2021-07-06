checkAd

As per BIS Research Study, Global Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market to Reach $2.58 Billion by 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market is projected to reach $2.58 billion by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2021-2031. 

BIS_Research_Logo

Sub-orbital spaceflight can be referred to as when a spacecraft's trajectory touches the surface of the gravitating body from where it is launched, which is an altitude higher than 100 km above sea level. Sub-orbital transportation not only includes using spacecraft for microgravity experiments, satellite deployments, or cargo delivery but also encompasses space tourism. Space tourism has been one of the focused areas in the space industry, particularly for commercial space entities.

USP of the Market Intelligence Report

  • A dedicated section focusing on investment scenario
  • Coverage of current and emerging spaceports, along with the number of sub-orbital launches
  • Cross-segmentation of flight vehicle types and end user on the basis of application
  • Qualitative analysis of potential utilization of airports

The detailed study is a compilation of 155 Market Data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 206 Pages and in-depth TOC on Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "With the growing technological innovations and developments for space transportation and the growing interest of the public to have a view of space and experience weightlessness, it is expected that sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market will grow significantly during the forecast period."

Key Companies Operating in the Market

The key companies operating in the market include Blue Origin, Dassault Aviation, exos Aerospace, i-Space, Near Space Corporation, Orbspace, PD AeroSpace, LTD, Raven Aerostar, SHIPinSPACE LTD, SpaceX, Stratodynamics, Swedish Space Corporation, UP Aerospace, Virgin Galactic, World View, Zero Gravity Corporation, and Zero 2 Infinity. Other emerging players in the market include Suborbitality s.r.o., OneSpace, Equatorial Space Systems, Black Sky Aerospace, and Space Perspective.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

As per BIS Research Study, Global Sub-Orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market to Reach $2.58 Billion by 2031 FREMONT, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market is projected to reach $2.58 billion by 2031, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer
E-waste management Market to Reach $143.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
Huawei and Shanghai International Port Group Launch Centralized Remote Control Project for Smart ...
Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World ...
ENOC Group renews its agreement with Meisheng Investment Development for lubricants distribution in ...
Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus