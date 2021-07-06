theScore to Report Q3 F2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

theScore will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET that day where management will review the Company’s results, followed by a Q&A session with analysts.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“theScore” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) will release its Q3 F2021 financial results after 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 .

Conference Call Dial-In:

Toll Free North America: +1 (844) 925-3583

International: +1 (236) 714-3374

Conference ID: 1579499

The conference call will also be webcast live. Register now here.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, Indiana and Iowa. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SCR) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

