AREV Expands Operations to Rochester New York Establishing Wholly Owned U.S. Subsidiary, AREV Life Sciences, Inc.

AREV’s formation of Rochester-based AREV Life Sciences Inc., a Delaware corporation (“AREV Life Sciences”), is a successful milestone in the growth strategy of AREV. The subsidiary’s placement in Rochester, New York has multiple advantages, including adjacency to the research facilities, programs, biotechnology enterprises, and human talent associated with the University of Rochester and New York State generally. Rochester is also a geographic location with ready access to multiple important U.S. and Canadian biotech, medical, and financial hubs including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has established a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary with offices in Rochester, New York.

Michael Withrow, CEO of AREV, stated, “Establishing a subsidiary in Rochester, New York is an important step for the Company to have access to the talent and programs available to companies in Rochester and more generally in New York State and the U.S. We continue to implement our strategy that includes strategic growth of our team in the United States.”

AREV is the sole shareholder of AREV Life Sciences, and its initial three directors are Kevin J. Phelps, also an AREV director, who will serve as president of AREV Life Sciences; Mr. Withrow, the founder, chairman, and CEO of AREV; and Chad S. Johnson, Esq., special counsel to AREV who will serve as an officer and general counsel of the U.S. subsidiary. In addition, Denby Greenslade, an AREV director and its corporate secretary, will serve as the corporate secretary of the new subsidiary.

Mr. Phelps stated, “Rochester has a legacy of developing successful growth stage enterprises. We are fortunate to have AREV select us as its US headquarters. The Company seeks to leverage its plant extraction technology, nutritional product programs, and drug development initiatives into a substantial company. We look forward to the opportunity to access the talent and resources of the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the established New York State infrastructure. Rochester is an ideal location within which to grow the US operations.”