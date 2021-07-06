RAMM Pharma Corp. Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”), under which it may purchase up to 5% of the current number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”).



The NCIB may commence on or about July 12, 2021 and shall expire on the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the NCIB. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company has appointed Clarus Securities Inc. to co-ordinate and facilitate the NCIB purchases. All purchases made under the NCIB will be at the prevailing market price for such Common Shares on the CSE at the time of purchase, and shall be duly cancelled and returned to treasury. The Company has implemented the NCIB should it view the market price for its Common Shares to not adequately reflect the value of the Company.