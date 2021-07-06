checkAd

RAMM Pharma Corp. Announces Intention to Commence Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), announces its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”), under which it may purchase up to 5% of the current number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”).

The NCIB may commence on or about July 12, 2021 and shall expire on the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the NCIB. All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be purchased on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company has appointed Clarus Securities Inc. to co-ordinate and facilitate the NCIB purchases. All purchases made under the NCIB will be at the prevailing market price for such Common Shares on the CSE at the time of purchase, and shall be duly cancelled and returned to treasury. The Company has implemented the NCIB should it view the market price for its Common Shares to not adequately reflect the value of the Company.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.
RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The Company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay which has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products including registered cannabis-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products in various stages of approval and development, produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM’s vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and include a hemp cultivation platform, a large extraction and processing facility, in the final stages of commissioning, to produce an extensive line of CBD Formulations, APIs, wellness products and two retail stores dedicated to its Marishanti cosmetic line.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes its wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

