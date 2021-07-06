checkAd

Waukesha County Park Systems Selects Rekor One to Modernize and Scale

Rekor One to be Implemented at Eight Public Parks

COLUMBIA, Md., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the “Company”), a provider of real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, announced today that Wisconsin’s Waukesha County has selected the Rekor One vehicle recognition system for implementation at eight of its public park entrances. The solution was selected after a competitive bid process in early 2021, to help maintain the security of each location and to ensure entrance fee compliance.

Waukesha County Parks utilizes a fee-based system to offset the cost of maintaining their 9,000 acres of parkland and greenway. Rekor’s software and hardware solutions will replace a time-consuming parking enforcement process and support the integration of various entrance fee payment options into one online payment method, better serving both the public and the county.

Rekor One is a holistic, real-time view of the roadway along with aggregated AI powered data solutions that can help improve the lives, safety, and well-being of people. Results are visible via an online dashboard making it ideal for a dispersed team environment like that of the Waukesha County Parks system.

“We’re proud of our efforts to not only increase the safety and security of park facilities across the U.S. but also modernize parking compliance, saving municipalities - and their citizens - time and money,” said Robert A. Berman, CEO of Rekor Systems.

North Dakota’s Parks and Recreation Department (NDPRD) also recently purchased Rekor’s solution in hopes of better understanding their parks’ usage patterns and to plan for future needs. By utilizing Rekor’s solution, NDPRD transitioned from an antiquated manual data collection system to a web-based interface for hosting captured, anonymized data. The NDPRD originally planned to pilot three locations, but following early success, contracted with Rekor to install systems at 11 park locations across the state.

Rekor One is expected to be fully installed in all of the Waukesha Parks locations in the near future.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor (Nasdaq: REKR) provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster, and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by our clients. Our machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Contact:

Media:
Robin Bectel
REQ For Rekor Systems, Inc.
rekor@req.co

Investors:
Bulent Ozcan
Rekor Systems, Inc.
ir@rekor.ai





