Trillion Energy Starts the SASB Gas Development Project

The Company currently has about CND $1 million in cash on hand. Additionally, the Company’s interest in the Cendere Oil field has generated, in the first five months of 2021, gross revenue of US $1,358,577 and is therefore on track to generate approximately >US $ 3 million for 2021 in gross revenue.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) has started the drilling preparation work for the first two SASB development wells, with capital provided from Company sources. In order to provide additional capital for the drilling program, the Company is triggering the acceleration provision in all outstanding Common Stock Purchase Warrants (the " Warrants ") issued during 2020. Those Warrants must be exercised on or before 30 days from the date of this news release, being August 6, 2021 (the " Deadline ").

Preparation work for the drilling of the first two SASB development gas wells will commence immediately. The Saturn rig is available now and it is the Company’s intention to use the Saturn rig to drill the two shallow water wells (the "Saturn Project"), and the Uranus rig to drill the three deeper water wells. The Saturn Project is expected to cost US $9 Million and will take slightly over 2 months to complete.

The Saturn Project will target the two discovered unproduced gas pools Alapli and Bayhanli, both of which were drilled, mapped, and drill stem tested +7 MMcf/d gas from similar 15 metres of perforated gas reservoirs. Both discover wells had an additional 4 to 5 gas reservoirs that were not tested adding further gas potential.

To ensure the first well at SASB is spudded in 4th Qtr., 2021 the capital required for the Saturn Project long lead items will be obtained from alternative sources not related to the previously announced $17.5 MM financing LOI announced in April 2021 which remains ongoing.

The Warrants issued in 2020 contain the following language: “In the event that company’s share prices close at a price of CAD $0.25 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days on the Canadian Security Exchange or such other stock exchange on which the Common Stock are listed or quoted, the Company will that the option to provide notice to the warrant holders in writing or via press release to accelerate the term of the warrant to a period of 30 days following such notice."