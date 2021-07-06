checkAd

Omai drilling continues to expand Wenot mineralization to depth and to the south including 2 meters of 36.2 g/t gold and 9 meters of 6.6 g/t gold

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 13:30  |  19   |   |   

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX VENTURE: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of its ongoing 5,000-meter drill program focused on extending mineralization at Wenot below the historical pit and into the sedimentary package south of the pit. Recent grades and widths from drilling and sampling of core that encountered multiple mineralized zones in basalts and sedimentary rocks support the extension of Wenot both below the pit and to the south. A plan map showing drill hole locations is shown in Figure 1.

Highlights of the drill program:

  • Hole 21ODD-009 intersected 2 meters (m) of 36.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), including 0.8 meters of 86.3 g/t Au.
  • Hole 21ODD-008 intersected 9.0 m of 6.6 g/t Au, including 1.0 meter of 43.5 g/t Au.
  • The sediments are tightly folded and are well-mineralized where sheared and associated with dikes. Initial observations suggest the best grades are related to a hydrothermal magnetite event that created fertile host rocks for a later gold plus sulfurization to pyrite event.
  • At least four generations of mineralized extensional quartz veins are recognized and of the four, only the last is undeformed. This suggests a long duration to mineralization while deformation continues. The higher grades in multiple vein sets significantly expand the potential of Wenot to the south in sedimentary rocks.
  • An inaugural resource statement is targeted for Wenot during Q4 2021.

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer of Omai Gold Mines, commented: “We are pleased that our drilling program continues to produce positive results demonstrating that mineralization at Wenot continues to depths exceeding 100 meters below the historical pit and remains open in all directions. The current drill program is anticipated to be completed shortly and will support the objective of developing a NI 43-101 Inferred Resource at Wenot later this year. The technical team is also advancing new high-priority exploration targets at Omai to unlock the significant exploration potential within the prospecting licence.”

Figure 1: Plan map of Omai showing 2021 drill hole locations:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27bf0a82-f488-4b6a ...

This drilling continues to give the Company’s technical team a better understanding of the geology and mineralization at Omai. As anticipated, the near vertical mineralized zones encountered in the current drilling, which represent the Wenot zone and mineralization in sheared basalts north of the Wenot shear, correlate very well with previous historical drill holes. Additionally, there are several sheared and mineralized zones in the sedimentary domain (lithic wacke to the south) (see Figure 2). These zones seem to be better developed towards the western end of the deposit at shallow depth in areas with minimal drilling.

Mineralization in hole 21ODD-008 is associated with strongly sheared and altered contact zones between lithic wacke and quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP), rhyolites and diorites. Better grades are seen in younger undeformed extensional veins and shear veins that show multiple fluid pulses and gold mineralization. Within the basalts north of the Wenot shear is a highly silicified, sericitized and brecciated zone with five percent sulfides and high-grade gold intercepts.

In hole 21ODD-011, multiple mineralized zones are encountered within the sediments composed of lithic wacke (see Figure 3). Within the lithic wacke, zones with extensional veins and sulfides are strongly mineralized. Magnetite is converted to pyrite within these mineralized horizons. The last mineralizing event of undeformed extensional veins within quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) contain the higher grades significantly expanding the potential of Wenot to the south in sediments.

Figure 2: Cross section of hole 21ODD-008 which extends the mineralization and lithologies over 120 meters below the Wenot Pit. Mineralization is contained in both basaltic units and lithic wacke (sediments):
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/367039fa-97c1-4384 ...

Figure 3: Cross section of hole 21ODD-011 showing multiple mineralized horizons in lithic wacke (sediments) at relatively shallow depths:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46cd5d17-7dc0-4b9a ...

Figure 4: High-grade intercept close to a highly silicified and brecciated zone within basalt, with 5% sulfides disseminated (1 meter at 43.5 grams/tonne gold):
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66a73250-aedc-49ef ...

Figure 5: Proto-mylonitic shear with later stage, slightly deformed extensional veins in highly mineralized, sheared and altered lithic wacke, near contact with QFP (1 meter at 9.1 grams/tonne gold):
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f95e303-da01-4d4d ...

Table 1: Assay results for completed holes.

Hole ID   From To Interval Gold grade (grams
per tonne)
21ODD-003   314 321 7.0 1.5
  354.4 357.5 3.1 4.0
  377 379 2.0 2.3
  384 386 2.0 3.7
  396 400 4.0 2.6
  418 420.4 2.4 1.9
  425.4 428 2.6 0.9
  438.8 441.6 2.8 2.6
  450.9 465 14.1 1.7
Including 458.4 459.4 1 10.4
21ODD-008   285 287 2.0 2.3
  292 294.7 2.7 0.7
  338 343 5.0 0.7
  352 356 4.0 0.6
  381 391.2 10.2 1.9
Including 381 382 1.0 9.1
  433 439 6.0 0.4
  442 446 4.0 4.7
  455 468 13.0 2.8
Including 457.1 457.7 0.6 6.6
457.7 458.2 0.5 6.3
459.2 460.2 1.0 5.2
464.2 465.2 1.0 6.3
  498.8 507.8 9.0 6.6
including 502.8 503.8 1.0 43.5
  517.8 526.7 8.9 0.6
21ODD-010   260 273 13.0 0.9
Including 263 264 1.0 3.1
Including 264 265 1.0 3.5
  486 487.2 1.2 1.6
21ODD-011   22.6 24.1 1.5 3.2
  67.2 67.8 0.6 14.7
  206 218.4 12.4 1.5
  241.4 242.4 1.0 5.5
  285.3 289.2 3.9 1.3
  297.6 299 1.4 2.2
  302 307 5.0 1.8
Including 302 302.4 0.4 7.1
Including 305.3 305.8 0.5 7.6
  313.9 323.1 9.2 1.6
  326.7 338.9 12.2 1.1
Including 335 335.5 0.5 9.4
Including 337.9 338.9 1.0 4.3
  346 348 2.0 5.1
Including 347 348 1.0 8.8
  388 390 2.0 2.0
  443.3 446.3 3.0 0.9
  454.8 469.6 14.8 0.6

The thickness reported in table is the length of intercept in drill core. True thickness will be less; if the mineralized interval is near vertical, then the true thickness is roughly 75% of reported thickness.


Table 2: Assay results for partially completed or lost holes.

Hole ID   From To Interval Gold grade (grams
per tonne)
21-OOD-004   Hole lost; no results      
21ODD-005   51 54.5 3.5 3.8
  Including 51 52 1.0 12.6
21ODD-006   54 57 3.0 2.3
  Including 54 54.7 0.7 5.7
21-ODD-007   Hole lost; no results      
21ODD-009   391 393 2.0 36.2
  Including 391 391.8 0.8 86.3
    420 422 2.0 1.6
    434 446 12.0 0.6
    449 452 3.0 1.1
    507 511.6 4.6 2.3
  Including 509.6 510 0.4 6.1
21ODD-012   Hole lost; no results      


Table 3: Summary of drill locations, hole azimuth, dip and status:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b643f58b-885c-4d51 ...

Due to difficult drilling conditions on the south side of the Wenot Pit, including cavities and fractures in sand and rock and buried mine equipment, some holes were lost before reaching their intended target.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

​An experienced technician is stationed at the rig for hole recovery, core orientation, and related geotechnical parameters. Core samples are collected at 1 to 2 meter intervals for assay and represent ½ of core. Standards, blanks and duplicates are entered at regular intervals. Samples are sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 30 g of pulverized material are then fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Standards and blanks meet with QA/QC specifications.

Qualified Person

Dr. Dennis LaPoint, PhD, is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has approved the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. LaPoint is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Early prospectors identified Guyana’s vast mineral wealth 130 years ago, and at the heart of the country’s gold mining history is the Omai mine, once South America’s largest producing gold mine. We’re building on this past success with new tools, relationships and vision to bring this under-explored gold district back to life, providing a unique opportunity for all stakeholders to participate in value creation.

Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Omai Gold Mines Corp., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License covering 4,590 acres, including the past producing Omai gold mine.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Mario Stifano
President and Chief Executive Officer
info@omaigoldmines.com
Phone: +1-416 815-9777

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to timing and results of the drill program, and completion of an initial Inferred Resource for Wenot. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omai drilling continues to expand Wenot mineralization to depth and to the south including 2 meters of 36.2 g/t gold and 9 meters of 6.6 g/t gold TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSX VENTURE: OMG) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of its ongoing 5,000-meter drill program focused on extending mineralization at Wenot below the historical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
ALSTOM SA: Alstom to lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
EnWave Signs Contracts with Australian Cannabis Company for a Royalty-Bearing License and REV ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus